8 teams, 19 matches: Asia Cup 2025 begins Tuesday in UAE

The 17th edition gets underway with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong on the opening match

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
A view of Dubai International cricket stadium.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The 17th edition of the Asia Cup gets underway on Tuesday, September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening match in Abu Dhabi.  

The tournament will run until September 28 and will feature eight teams battling for the continental crown.

Played alternately in ODI and T20I formats since 2016, this year’s edition will be contested in the T20 format, providing crucial preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The spotlight fixture of the group stage will be the India–Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai. Depending on results, the arch-rivals could face off as many as three times, including possible encounters in the Super Fours and the final.

Of the 19 matches scheduled, 11 — including the final—will be played in Dubai, with Abu Dhabi hosting the remaining eight games.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with eight titles. Sri Lanka follow with six wins, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice.

Groups

  • Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan, UAE

  • Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

Format

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Fours stage. The top two from that round will contest the final to decide the champions of Asia.

Venues

  • Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

  • Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match timings

Eighteen of the 19 matches will begin at 6:30pm UAE time. The only day game, UAE vs Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi, will start at 4:00pm.

Broadcast and streaming

In the UAE, fans can watch Asia Cup 2025 live on CricLife (linear TV) and StarzPlay (OTT). Matches will also air on CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
