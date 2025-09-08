The 17th edition gets underway with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong on the opening match
The tournament will run until September 28 and will feature eight teams battling for the continental crown.
Played alternately in ODI and T20I formats since 2016, this year’s edition will be contested in the T20 format, providing crucial preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
The spotlight fixture of the group stage will be the India–Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai. Depending on results, the arch-rivals could face off as many as three times, including possible encounters in the Super Fours and the final.
Of the 19 matches scheduled, 11 — including the final—will be played in Dubai, with Abu Dhabi hosting the remaining eight games.
Defending champions India are also the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with eight titles. Sri Lanka follow with six wins, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice.
Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan, UAE
Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Fours stage. The top two from that round will contest the final to decide the champions of Asia.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Eighteen of the 19 matches will begin at 6:30pm UAE time. The only day game, UAE vs Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi, will start at 4:00pm.
In the UAE, fans can watch Asia Cup 2025 live on CricLife (linear TV) and StarzPlay (OTT). Matches will also air on CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.
