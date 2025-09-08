The spotlight fixture of the group stage will be the India–Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai . Depending on results, the arch-rivals could face off as many as three times, including possible encounters in the Super Fours and the final.

Played alternately in ODI and T20I formats since 2016, this year’s edition will be contested in the T20 format, providing crucial preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Dubai: The 17th edition of the Asia Cup gets underway on Tuesday, September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening match in Abu Dhabi .

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Fours stage. The top two from that round will contest the final to decide the champions of Asia.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with eight titles. Sri Lanka follow with six wins, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice.

In the UAE, fans can watch Asia Cup 2025 live on CricLife (linear TV) and StarzPlay (OTT). Matches will also air on CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.

Eighteen of the 19 matches will begin at 6:30pm UAE time. The only day game, UAE vs Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi, will start at 4:00pm.

