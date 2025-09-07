The session began with warm-ups before moving into focused batting and bowling drills
Dubai: With the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin on Tuesday, Team India held an intense training session in Dubai on Sunday as they gear up for their tournament opener against hosts UAE on 10 September.
A video shared on the team’s official X handle captured the high-energy practice, showing players going full throttle in the nets.
The session began with warm-ups before moving into focused batting and bowling drills. Batters looked in aggressive form, working on power shots, while bowlers pushed hard with consistent intensity.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in animated discussions with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, fine-tuning plans ahead of the first match. Spin options Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep and Axar all had extended spells, highlighting India’s focus on spin-friendly conditions.
On the batting front, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar and Shubman Gill all attacked the bowlers with freedom, reflecting the fearless approach the side may carry into the competition. The blend of youthful flair and experienced campaigners appears to be at the heart of Gambhir’s strategy.
With just days to go, the Men in Blue look sharp, motivated, and ready to make a strong statement. Their campaign begins against the UAE on 10 September in Dubai, followed by the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on 14 September at the same venue. India’s final group stage fixture will be against Oman on 19 September in Abu Dhabi.
The intensity of the practice and Gambhir’s aggressive imprint suggest India are entering the Asia Cup with intent, determined to start their campaign on a high.
