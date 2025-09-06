Asia Cup 2025: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav all smiles as India start training in Dubai

Gill, Bumrah, Hardik and Dube highlight optimism ahead of the showpiece
India, placed in Group A, will open their campaign against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 10 September, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the same venue on 14 September. Their final group fixture will be against Oman on 19 September at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Speaking after the opening training session, Suryakumar said he was delighted with the way the group applied themselves. “To have such a brilliant bunch around with unbelievable skill sets, I always have a smile on my face when I see the boys on the ground,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI on Saturday. “The way they put their bodies on the line is exactly what I want from them, and they enjoy themselves in the process.”
Vice-captain Shubman Gill echoed the skipper’s optimism. “Very excited, obviously. I think it's a great group, and the way we've been playing T20s has been nothing short of entertaining, terrific cricket. I’m looking forward to joining the group,” he remarked.
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who played a pivotal role in the side’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, also expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the shortest format. “It feels really good. I’ve joined the T20 group after a long time. This three-week window was really good, I got some time at home. There’s young energy in the team, and I’m looking forward to it. Exciting times ahead,” he said.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who used the break to focus on family, said the time away had refreshed him. “This time, I really took time for my son. I spent a lot of time with him, and at the same point I thought I’d start my training earlier. It feels like a very good bunch of people are around, and it’s an exciting time,” Pandya said.
Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh stressed the importance of building rhythm before the first match. “It’s a very lively atmosphere, a lot of fun is going on. It’s day one, so we’ll get into it gradually and build full intensity by the first match,” he explained.
Seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube said the team environment motivated players to keep improving. “It was a lot of fun because the team atmosphere is amazing. It felt like yes, we’re back. The coach always says, ‘Whenever you play for your country, you’ve got an opportunity to do something new’. So I’ve trained hard and tried to become a better cricketer,” he said.
