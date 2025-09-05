A. I think he's done really well. Here and there, there have been a few failures for him, but he's been very good across all three formats for Sri Lanka. He tends to surprise me with the power that he has and how quickly he can score. He plays good shots, not like most of the other batters, who, when they are looking for runs, kind of swing off their feet. I think that's what allows him to go on and score consistently. His focus and mind are totally on scoring runs. He doesn't do much else outside. He doesn't talk much, has a very quiet personality in the dressing room, or even out on the field. I think that allows his mind just to have a way at scoring runs, and he's going to be very successful as he's tough to dismiss because of the solid game he has.