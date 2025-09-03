India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Cheapest ticket options revealed

Dubai: For the UAE’s Indian and Pakistani expat communities, the Asia Cup isn’t just a cricket tournament, it’s a festival — and the ticket gates have just swung open. Standalone seats for the India–Pakistan clash, the most anticipated game of the competition, were released on Monday after weeks of eager waiting.

A limited number of tickets for the September 14 group-stage encounter went live at 5pm (GST) on Platinum List, priced between Dh50 and Dh350. The release ended uncertainty around whether fans could purchase single-game seats, which until now had been bundled only into packages starting at Dh1,400.

The announcement has already sparked a rush among supporters eager to secure seats for one of world cricket’s most celebrated rivalries. The Asian neighbours could potentially meet three times in the tournament — in the group stage, the Super Four and the final — making demand for tickets especially intense.

Organisers have kept affordability at the centre of their ticketing strategy, with entry-level tickets starting at Dh40 in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 in Dubai. This ensures that a wider range of fans, from students to families, can join the atmosphere of Asia’s premier cricket event.

While many fans will be content with one ticket to the headline fixture, diehard supporters may aim to attend all possible India–Pakistan encounters. Purchasing standalone tickets for three potential clashes would cost around Dh1,150. By contrast, the earlier seven-match bundle starting at Dh1,400 gave broader access and could still prove better value for those planning to watch multiple contests beyond the rivalry.

The release has been met with excitement across the UAE’s South Asian diaspora, for whom the India–Pakistan rivalry is as much a cultural gathering as a sporting contest. Stadiums are expected to be packed with colour, music and passion, underlining the game’s status as a communal celebration.

On the field, preparations are already intensifying. Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE are engaged in a tri-series in Sharjah, using the matches to finalise combinations ahead of the main event. India’s 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will assemble in Dubai on September 4 and begin training at the ICC Academy the following day.

With ticket sales finally clarified and packages in place, the countdown to the Asia Cup has truly begun. As the scramble for seats shows, the contest between India and Pakistan will once again be about more than cricket — it will be about community, celebration and rivalry on a global stage.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.