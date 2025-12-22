The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards honour the Middle East real estate excellence

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards recognised real estate excellence from Sri Lanka and the Middle East during the International Luncheon at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Chedi Hospitality showcased the finest real estate in the Middle East. The luxury hotel group was awarded Best Branded Residential Development (UAE) for The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Home Lands Group of Companies won the coveted titles of Best Developer and Best Lifestyle Developer at the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka).

The developer was also honoured for the projects Pentara Residencies - Thummulla Handiya 'The Address in Colombo', winner of Best Luxury Condo Development (Colombo); Santorini Resort Apartments & Residencies, Negombo, winner of Best Completed Condo Development; and Bayfonte Marina Resort Apartments & Villas, Negombo, winner of Best Waterfront Condo Development.

Other Sri Lankan winners were Groundworth (Pvt) Ltd, recipient of the Special Recognition for Land Investments, and Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd., winner of Best Condo Interior Design for the Pentara Model Apartment.