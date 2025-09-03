Game on! 9 best sports bars in Dubai to catch every Asia cup moment

Grab your friends, pick your favourite spot, and make this Asia Cup one to remember.
The Asia Cup is here, and there’s no better way to soak up every six, wicket, and nail-biting finish than at Dubai’s top sports bars. From sprawling mega-screens to buzzy atmospheres filled with fellow fans, these hotspots serve up more than just the action—they bring the thrill, the cheers, and the camaraderie alive. So, go for lip-smacking bites, fun beverages, or if you just need place to yell at the TV with friends, these nine venues have got you covered. Grab your mates, pick your favourite spot, and make this Asia Cup one to remember.
Cricket fever is on, and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill in Al Barsha is the place to catch the Asia Cup 2025. Freshly revamped with sleek interiors, comfy seating, and sports jerseys on the walls, it’s serving stadium energy minus the airfare. To celebrate, the Playing XI menu bowls out South Asian street-style bites with a cheeky twist: ragda samosas, vada pav sliders, spicy momos, paneer chilli, King Kohliwada prawns, Gill Tawa Fry, kebab platters, and the trusty 12th Man masala fries. With 9 big screens, live commentary, and happy hour deals, The Huddle guarantees match-day magic.
Timing: Daily from 12PM-3AM
Location: The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha
Opened in April 2023, this new kid on the block wasted no time becoming a fan favourite—thanks to its knockout roast dinners, buzzing atmosphere, and wall-to-wall live sport. Come the weekend, the place is packed with fans glued to the action on big screens scattered across the bar. A central bar area serves up great beverage deals, while the kitchen keeps it classic with Marmite roasties, scotch eggs, fish and chips, and hearty pies. Cosy yet cool, it’s quickly earned its stripes as one of Dubai’s best new sports bars—perfect for your next match day outing.
Timing: Daily from 8AM-2AM
Location: IBN Battuta Mall - Level 2 - above Precision Football
Business Bay’s got a real crowd-puller when it comes to game nights, and this sports bar knows exactly how to play it. Inside, it’s buzzing with fans, but the real star is the outdoor terrace, picnic benches, its own bar, and swoon-worthy views of the Dubai Water Canal. Perfect for balmy winter nights or those “sun’s out, shades on” afternoons. Daily happy hour from 4pm–7pm keeps the beverages flowing, while massive screens beam in everything from the Rugby World Cup and EPL to cricket and golf. Whatever your sport, this spot’s got your back (and your cheers).
Timing: Monday till Friday from 4PM-2AM, Saturday and Sunday from 2PM till 2AM
Location: Ground floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
If walls could talk, Double Decker would probably chant football songs at full volume. A true Dubai classic, this bar brings the energy every single match day. Think astroturfed outdoor space for rowdy cheers, an old-school indoor bar that oozes pub charm, and pool tables for when you need a halftime showdown. You've got yourself the ultimate game-day hangout. Football, rugby, or whatever sport gets your heart racing—you’ll find it here, wrapped in pure pub vibes.
Timing: Daily from12PM-3AM
Location: Swissotel Al Murooj, Downtown Dubai
Nothing says game day like Fibber Magee’s. Grab a pint of the black stuff, pull up a chair with your crew, and settle in—because this Irish pub has screens everywhere you look. From football and rugby to F1 thrills (and of course, the horse racing—it is an Irish pub after all), you’ll never miss a moment. Add in wallet-friendly deals and a warm, buzzing atmosphere, and it’s no wonder Fibbers remains one of Dubai’s favourite spots for sport.
Timing: Daily from 8AM-3AM
Location: Saeed Tower One, Sheikh Zayed Road
Goose Island isn’t just about watching the game—it’s about playing it too. While you wait for kick-off, you can line up a pool shot or swing away on the golf simulator before settling in front of one of the many screens scattered around the bar. With more than 20 types of hops on tap, a buzzing happy hour, and hearty bites to keep the energy high, this spot is a win whether you’re chasing goals, tries, or birdies.
Timing: Monday-Thursday from 12PM till 2AM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM till 3AM, Sun from 11AM till 2AM
Location: FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC
Tucked inside JA Ocean View Hotel, Offside is your ultimate JBR hangout for catching every nail-biting moment on the pitch. With 32+ high-grade screens, pre-game beverage deals, and live tunes from DJs and bands, it’s all set for a proper match-day vibe. Not just a spectator’s paradise, Offside also lets you swing, smash, and score on the padel court, pool, or foosball table. When hunger strikes, dive into bao buns with pulled beef, half-metre hot dogs, BBQ chicken wings, and pit-smoked brisket sandwiches.
Timing: Daily from 12PM till 3AM
Location: Level 2, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, Dubai
The Yard at Topgolf Dubai is where sports, bites, and vibes collide. Six giant screens, booming sound, and a roomy layout make it the perfect spot to catch every game live. The American-style menu keeps things fun and messy, from stacked burgers to lighter options that hit the sweet spot. Whether you’re winding down after a round of golf or just soaking up the action with friends, The Yard serves up big energy, tasty grub, and all the live sports excitement you could ask for.
Timing: Monday to Thursday, 10AM-2AM (Fridays might differ), Saturday and Sunday, 9AM-2AM.
Location: Inside Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club
Sherlock’s Pub knows how to serve up unbeatable vibes without breaking the bank. Famous for its lively atmosphere, wallet-friendly deals on beverages and pub grub, and a giant screen perfect for match day hype, it’s proof that hotel bars can be the ultimate hangout. Round up your crew, grab a table, and soak in the energy as your favourite game unfolds.
Timing: Daily from 12 PM – 3 AM
Location: Grand Excelsior Hotel Al Barsha, Al Barsha 1, Dubai
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox