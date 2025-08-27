In Dubai and missing Kerala? 11 spots serving traditional Onam sadhyas to feel at home

Feeling a little homesick for Kerala? There’s no better way to cure it than with a traditional Onam Sadhya, and lucky for Dubai’s Malayali community (and food lovers alike), the city is serving up authentic feasts that transport you straight to the backwaters. From vibrant vegetarian spreads on banana leaves to indulgent payasams and seasonal Kerala specials, these nine restaurants bring the flavours, aromas, and festive spirit of Onam right to your plate.