In Dubai and missing Kerala? 11 spots serving traditional Onam sadhyas to feel at home

From vegetarian spreads on banana leaves to indulgent payasams, our guide has you sorted
Feeling a little homesick for Kerala? There’s no better way to cure it than with a traditional Onam Sadhya, and lucky for Dubai’s Malayali community (and food lovers alike), the city is serving up authentic feasts that transport you straight to the backwaters. From vibrant vegetarian spreads on banana leaves to indulgent payasams and seasonal Kerala specials, these nine restaurants bring the flavours, aromas, and festive spirit of Onam right to your plate.
Who says you need to fly to Kerala to experience its biggest harvest festival? This Onam (26 August – 30 September 2025), Dubai’s Deira and Gold District are turning into mini-Kerala hubs, thanks to five buzzing hotels serving the legendary Onam Sadhya, that’s a 26-dish vegetarian spread laid out on a traditional banana leaf.
What’s on the banana leaf?
Crisp upperi, sticky-sweet sharkkara varatti, tangy inji puli, comforting kichadi, spicy sambar, creamy moru curry, and the grand finale: Parippu payasam and palada payasam.
Whew.
More than just a meal
The feast is perfectly placed for a day out – stroll through the glittering lanes of the Gold Souk, ride an abra across Dubai Creek, or soak in Deira’s old-world charm. During Onam, the area lights up with festive markets, cultural shows, and photo-ready backdrops that give Dubai’s historic heart a Kerala twist.
Dates: 26 August – 30 September 2025
Time: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Where:
Novotel Dubai Gold District
Mercure Dubai Deira
Mercure Dubai Gold District
Ibis Styles Dubai Deira
Adagio Dubai Deira
Price: Dh45 for early birds and Dh49, regular
If you’re a die-hard Malayali, or just someone who takes their foodie creds seriously in Dubai, Paragon is already on your bucket list. The sadhya here is basically a no-fail, 25-dish extravaganza that promises zero disappointment.
Step inside, and the vibe hits you instantly: warm, inviting, and steeped in history, with decor that feels like a cosy slice of Calicut, Kerala, right in the heart of Dubai.
Dine-in: Dhs 48
Delivery, takeaway: Dhs 51
Timing: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Dates: Friday, September 5 – Sunday, September 7
Location: Mattar al rayar building - Al Karama
Flavour, that's what we need, and that’s what LIZ will help with, the Kerala gem in Dubai that makes you feel like you’ve been invited to a friend’s dining table.
For just Dhs38, tuck into a 26-dish sadhya served with warmth and care—proof that big feasts don’t need big budgets.
What you need to know
Dine-in: Sunday, September 7, Dhs38, reservation required
Takeaway: Thursday, September 4 – Sat, September 6
Timings: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM at Dhs45
Location: Al Karama - Dubai
No Onam feast is complete without a picture-perfect Kerala spread, and this spot in Karama has got you covered. We're talking about over 25 dishes crafted from seasonal veggies, classic staples, and that irresistible payasam you’ll want seconds of.
Not a veggie-only affair—there’s a non-vegetarian option with chef’s specials to make things even more decadent. Available Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 for Dhs60.
Dine-in: Friday September 5 – Sunday Sep 7 | Dhs45
Takeaway: Friday September 5 – Sunday Sep 7 | Dhs48
Timings: Noon – 4 PM
Location: Atiq Obaid Saeed Bel Helli Building - Shop S002 - Al Karama - Sheikh Hamdan Colony
Score a sadhya fix at one of Dubai’s OG Kerala joints, where the décor screams a classic Kerala home and dining in feels like a mini trip to the backwaters.
If you’re chasing authentic vibes with your feast, this is your spot. Now you can snag palada, adapradhaman, and parippu payasam for takeaway—because why limit dessert to the table?
Nestled in Dubai Grand Hotel by Fortune, Qusais, it’s also your go-to for last-minute cravings, because getting a seat here is way easier than fighting for Insta-famous spots elsewhere.
Dine-in: Dhs 47
Takeaway: Dhs 49
Timing: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Dates: Thursday, September 4 – Sunday, September 7
Location: Dubai Grand Hotel, Al Qusais
Another option is to try Onam at Shamiana at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. You can look forward to all your Kerala favourites like inji puli, sharkara upperi, rasam, palakkadan matta rice, and erissery.
What you need to know:
Timing: 12:30 pm–3:00 pm
Price: Dh175 per person
Dates: 4–6 September 2025
Location: Al Thanyah, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Still keeping it classy, but with a Bombay Brasserie twist.
Timing: 12:30 pm–3:00 pm
Price: Dh175 per person
Dates: 1–5 September
