Dubai: On December 19, 1975, Dubai marked a defining moment in its infrastructure journey with the opening of the Shindagha Tunnel — the emirate’s first fixed underwater road crossing beneath Dubai Creek. Fifty years on, the tunnel stands as a lasting symbol of Dubai’s early ambition to modernise connectivity and support rapid urban growth.

Before the tunnel’s construction, movement across Dubai Creek relied largely on abras (boats) linking Deira and Bur Dubai. As the city expanded following the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, traffic became increasingly common. Recognising the need for a more reliable crossing that would not disrupt maritime traffic, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum commissioned a feasibility study to explore long-term solutions.