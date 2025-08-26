After our "raids," we’d gather at a common spot. Someone would sketch a rough design for the pookalam on the ground. Then began the meticulous work — peeling petals, arranging them carefully, and bringing the pattern to life. It usually took over an hour, but the transformation was worth it.

As a child growing up in Kerala, this was a favourite part of Onam. My sister and I would rise with the sun, take our ritual morning showers, and join our friends on a flower hunt. We’d go from house to house, plucking flowers without asking. No permission needed — during Onam, we believed the flowers belonged to everyone.

Onam is more than flowers and feasts — it's also about welcoming King Mahabali, the mythical ruler of Kerala. According to legend, Mahabali was a just and beloved king whose reign was so prosperous that it sparked envy among the devas. They sought the help of Lord Vishnu, who in his Vamana avatar, sent Mahabali to the netherworld (Pathalam).

