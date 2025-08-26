Atham today sets the tone for Onam celebrations with colourful floral carpets
Today is Atham — the first day of Onam, Kerala’s beloved 10-day harvest festival that bursts into life with flowers, traditions, and community spirit. While the grandest day, Thiru Onam, falls on the tenth day and culminates in the iconic Onasadya (a lavish vegetarian feast), it’s Atham that sets everything in motion.
There’s a popular Malayalam saying: Atham pathinu ponnonam. It means, "The tenth day from Atham is the grand Onam (Thiru Onam)." And indeed, it is. But the journey to Thiru Onam begins with Atham.
Across Kerala, Malayalis begin their celebrations today with the creation of pookalams — intricate floral carpets made from freshly plucked flowers. This year, Atham falls on Tuesday, August 26, and starting today, you’ll see pookalams blooming everywhere: in front of homes, lining neighbourhoods, gracing hotel lobbies, and adorning public parks.
At home, pookalams are often modest — mostly due to the shortage of flowers. But when a community comes together, magic happens. People gather flowers from the neighbourhood to create giant, colourful designs, each one more elaborate than the last.
As a child growing up in Kerala, this was a favourite part of Onam. My sister and I would rise with the sun, take our ritual morning showers, and join our friends on a flower hunt. We’d go from house to house, plucking flowers without asking. No permission needed — during Onam, we believed the flowers belonged to everyone.
Sure, we’d sometimes get chased away by a grumpy uncle or an auntie yelling from their garden. But that was all part of the fun.
After our "raids," we’d gather at a common spot. Someone would sketch a rough design for the pookalam on the ground. Then began the meticulous work — peeling petals, arranging them carefully, and bringing the pattern to life. It usually took over an hour, but the transformation was worth it.
We’d then step back to admire our creation. Elders would give feedback — a petal here, a correction there — and we’d make final touches. The result is a stunning, living piece of art. And that sight was our reward.
This joyful routine continued for ten days, each morning bringing new designs and fresh enthusiasm, all leading up to the grand celebration of Thiru Onam.
Atham is also celebrated with a grand cultural procession in Ernakulam, known as Athachamayam. This colourful parade is a recreation of the historic royal march to the Thripunithura Fort, complete with traditional dance forms, music, floats, and vibrant costumes — a stunning showcase of Kerala’s rich heritage.
Onam is more than flowers and feasts — it's also about welcoming King Mahabali, the mythical ruler of Kerala. According to legend, Mahabali was a just and beloved king whose reign was so prosperous that it sparked envy among the devas. They sought the help of Lord Vishnu, who in his Vamana avatar, sent Mahabali to the netherworld (Pathalam).
But Mahabali was granted a boon to return and visit his people once every year. Onam marks that homecoming. During these ten days, Keralites relive the golden era of peace, equality, and happiness that Mahabali once brought to the land.
So, as pookalams begin to blossom across Kerala, Atham sets the stage for ten days of togetherness, tradition, and joy. Whether you're in Kerala or far from it, the spirit of Onam will be with you.
Happy Atham!
