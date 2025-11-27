Giant flower unleashes 'rotting meat' stench in stunning new bloom

Flower itself emits a distinctive odour reminiscent of rotting meat to attract pollinators
Manila: A rare Rafflesia schadenbergiana has been discovered in South Cotabato, Mindanao, marking one of the most significant sightings of the species in recent years.
The colossal bloom, which is among the rarest flowers in the Philippines, is typically accessible only to those with special permits and enough stamina to trek the rugged mountain trails of southern Mindanao.
The species is known for producing the country’s largest flowers, usually measuring between 52 to 80 cm in diametre.
However, the newly documented specimen exceeded expectations, reaching an extraordinary 93 cm, making it one of the biggest recorded blooms of its kind.
Local authorities and conservationists say the sighting underscores the ecological richness of Mindanao’s highlands and the need for continued protection of its forest habitats.
Rafflesia schadenbergiana is a remarkable species that first captured scientific attention in 1882.
It was discovered near Mount Apo on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines by German ethnologist Alexander Schadenberg and botanist Otto Koch during an expedition.
Despite its early discovery, Rafflesia schadenbergiana remained shrouded in mystery for more than a century.
For years, it was considered almost mythical as it was not observed again until 1994.
That year, Belgian botanist Pascal Lays rediscovered the species in the mountain rainforests of South Cotabato province, reigniting scientific interest and research into this elusive giant flower.
What makes Rafflesia schadenbergiana especially fascinating is its parasitic lifestyle.
It doesn’t have leaves, stems, or roots and instead relies entirely on a host vine from the genus Tetrastigma to survive.
The flower itself emits a distinctive odour reminiscent of rotting meat, which attracts pollinators like flies.
This smelly bloom is a signature trait of the Rafflesia genus, a strategy for reproduction in dense forest environments.
In 2007, another population of Rafflesia schadenbergiana was found in Baungon, Bukidnon province, extending its known natural range.
The plant’s blooms are rare and fleeting, lasting only a few days, making sightings precious and significant for conservationists.
The rediscovery and ongoing study of Rafflesia schadenbergiana highlight the rich biodiversity of the Philippines and underscore the importance of preserving its unique habitats.
As one of the natural treasures of Mindanao, as well as part of the country, including Mt Makiling in Luzon, this giant flower continues to intrigue botanists and nature lovers worldwide with its extraordinary biology and floral grandeur.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox