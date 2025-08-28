The Philippines’ Sampaguita: Legends and why Alex Eala chose the delicate flower of promise

Here’s where the story gets even more poetic. Before her Wimbledon debut, Nike sent her a gift that wasn’t about performance gear or flashy branding. It was a simple white box, lined like a mini tennis court, holding a single, delicate accessory: A sampaguita-inspired hair tie. Inside, a note read, “The sampaguita—the flower of my country. A reminder of where I come from and everything that brought me here,” Eala had written on Instagram, sharing the gift with fans. Nike’s own message turned up the feels: “The sampaguita: delicate, radiant, resilient, is more than the Philippines’ national flower. It is strength. It is belief. It is home. And today, you carry it with you. Every dream begins as a seed. Kung may tinanim, may aanihin. And what you plant, you’ll one day reap.”