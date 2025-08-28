Alexandra Eala bows out of US Open after second-round loss to Cristina Bucsa

Eala, 20, dropped the match 4-6, 3-6 in just under an hour and a half. The contest saw both players create chances, but Bucsa proved sharper on key points, capitalizing on Eala’s 21 unforced errors.

Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala saw her US Open run end on Wednesday, bowing out in the second round after a straight-set defeat to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in New York.

Ranked world no. 75, Eala entered the encounter as the higher seed and briefly led 4-3 in the opening set. But a pair of costly errors allowed Bucsa to break back and swing momentum her way. The Spaniard, ranked 95th, sealed the win with steady serving and well-timed winners.

Despite the setback, Eala leaves Flushing Meadows with a historic milestone. On Sunday, she stunned 14th seed Clara Tauson in a dramatic three-set opener , becoming the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam singles match in the Open era. She is also guaranteed to bring home $154,000 (around ₱8.7 million) in prize money for reaching the second round.

The rising Filipina tennis star is expected to return to the court in September at the SP Open in São Paulo, Brazil , where WTA tennis returns after a two-decade absence.

The defeat wraps up Eala’s Grand Slam season, which saw her make debut appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon before breaking through in New York. She closes with a 1-3 record on the major stage this year.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

