GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alexandra Eala bows out of US Open after second-round loss to Cristina Bucsa

Despite the setback, the Filipina star leaves Flushing Meadows with a historic milestone

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Alexandra Eala is guaranteed to bring home $154,000 (around ₱8.7 million) in prize money for reaching the second round.
Alexandra Eala is guaranteed to bring home $154,000 (around ₱8.7 million) in prize money for reaching the second round.
AFP

Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala saw her US Open run end on Wednesday, bowing out in the second round after a straight-set defeat to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in New York.

Eala, 20, dropped the match 4-6, 3-6 in just under an hour and a half. The contest saw both players create chances, but Bucsa proved sharper on key points, capitalizing on Eala’s 21 unforced errors.

Ranked world no. 75, Eala entered the encounter as the higher seed and briefly led 4-3 in the opening set. But a pair of costly errors allowed Bucsa to break back and swing momentum her way. The Spaniard, ranked 95th, sealed the win with steady serving and well-timed winners.

Despite the setback, Eala leaves Flushing Meadows with a historic milestone. On Sunday, she stunned 14th seed Clara Tauson in a dramatic three-set opener, becoming the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam singles match in the Open era. She is also guaranteed to bring home $154,000 (around ₱8.7 million) in prize money for reaching the second round.

The defeat wraps up Eala’s Grand Slam season, which saw her make debut appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon before breaking through in New York. She closes with a 1-3 record on the major stage this year.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts against Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their second round match at the US Open on Wednesday.

Alex Eala’s rise ignites Filipino pride

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after defeating Clara Tauson of Denmark in the US Open first round on Sunday.

Eala chases more history at US Open after thrilling win

3m read
Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

2m read
Alex Eala preparing for the US Open championships, which begin on August 24.

Filipina Eala faces tough Tauson test in US Open debut

3m read