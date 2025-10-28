GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala advances to Hong Kong Open Round of 16 after Katie Boulter retires

Alexandra Eala is set to face rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko on Thursday

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Alexandra Eala advances to the second round in Hong Kong.
X / WTA

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alexandra 'Alex' Eala is through to the Round of 16 at the 2025 Hong Kong Open after her opponent, Britain’s Katie Boulter, retired early in the second set.

Eala, the current World No. 51, was leading World No. 79 Boulter 6-4, 2-1 on Tuesday when the British player withdrew from the match. The contest lasted 69 minutes and saw Eala claim a tight opening set before Boulter stopped play.

Speaking after the match, Eala acknowledged the difficult nature of the win. 'I'm a little out for words,' she said, adding that the physical and mental strain of the season's end often takes a toll. 'I think this time of the year is a tough moment for a lot of players, physically and mentally being the end of the season, so I hope Katie can take the time to recover and look back on this season proudly.'

On the verge of the top 50

The 20-year-old Eala reached a career-high World No. 51 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She moved up two places from her previous rank of No. 53 and is now on the brink of breaking into the elite Top 50 as she concludes her 2025 campaign in Hong Kong.

Next Up: A Clash with Victoria Mboko

A compelling Round of 16 match now awaits Eala at Victoria Park Centre Court. She is set to face rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko, who is currently ranked World No. 21, on Thursday. Mboko secured her spot in the next round by defeating Talia Gibson in a three-set battle, 6(2)-7, 6-1, 6-4.

This match marks an exciting challenge for Eala as she continues her push for an appearance in the WTA Top 50.

