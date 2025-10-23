After singles disappointment, Alex Eala roars into doubles quarters at Guangzhou

At the Nansha International Tennis Center, Eala and Kichenok once again proved too strong for Appleton. The opening set was tightly contested, with both teams trading service breaks twice in the first six games to stay level at 4-4. The breakthrough came in the ninth game, as Eala and Kichenok earned a crucial third break to move ahead 5-4. Appleton and Tang had two chances to break back in the following game, but the Filipina-Ukrainian duo held firm to close out the set after 40 minutes.

The victory also extended Eala and Kichenok’s success against Appleton, whom both players had previously faced this year. In May, Eala teamed up with Renata Zarazua of Mexico to beat Appleton and Spain’s Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the opening round of the French Open. Meanwhile, Kichenok partnered with Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya to win the WTA 250 Prague Open in July, ousting Appleton and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Dubai: Alex Eala’s singles campaign at the WTA 250 Guangzhou Open may not have gone as planned, but she found redemption in doubles. Despite having been away from doubles competition for a while, the Filipina star showed no signs of rust as she and Ukrainian veteran Nadiia Kichenok pulled off a major upset, defeating fourth seeds Emily Appleton of Great Britain and Tang Qianhui of China, 6-4, 6-2, on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals.

