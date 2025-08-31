GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala: I've never in my life felt so loved on a tennis court

Filipino tennis sensation now begins her campaign at Guadalajara Open

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Alex Eala in New York
Alex Eala in New York
Instagram/alex.eala

Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala made history at the 2025 US Open, becoming the first Filipina to win a match in a Grand Slam main draw. Although her run ended in the second round, the 20-year-old left New York with her head held high and a promise to return stronger.

Eala opened her campaign with a dramatic and hard-fought victory over world No 15 and 14th seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11). The stunning upset marked a milestone not only in her young career but also in Philippine tennis history.

However, her momentum was halted in the next round by Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, who defeated Eala in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, on Thursday. Despite the loss, Eala expressed nothing but gratitude for the overwhelming support she received throughout the tournament.

“US Open ’25, what an experience. I’ve never in my life felt so loved on a tennis court, and for that, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Eala shared on social media shortly after her match. “I wished I could’ve gone deeper this week, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ll be back stronger — but for now, it’s back to work. Salamat, New York.”

Currently ranked No 70 in the world, Eala has now set her sights at Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico starting on Monday, followed by the Sao Paulo Open in Brazil.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerTennisAlex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alexandra Eala

US Open defeat fuels Alex Eala’s drive to World No. 1

3m read
Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

2m read
Alex Eala preparing for the US Open championships, which begin on August 24.

Filipina Eala faces tough Tauson test in US Open debut

3m read
Filipina star Alexandra Eala will be playing in her third Grand Slam this year after a meteoric rise this year.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala set for US Open debut

2m read