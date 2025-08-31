Alex Eala: I've never in my life felt so loved on a tennis court

Filipino tennis sensation now begins her campaign at Guadalajara Open
Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala made history at the 2025 US Open, becoming the first Filipina to win a match in a Grand Slam main draw. Although her run ended in the second round, the 20-year-old left New York with her head held high and a promise to return stronger.
Eala opened her campaign with a dramatic and hard-fought victory over world No 15 and 14th seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11). The stunning upset marked a milestone not only in her young career but also in Philippine tennis history.
However, her momentum was halted in the next round by Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, who defeated Eala in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, on Thursday. Despite the loss, Eala expressed nothing but gratitude for the overwhelming support she received throughout the tournament.
“US Open ’25, what an experience. I’ve never in my life felt so loved on a tennis court, and for that, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Eala shared on social media shortly after her match. “I wished I could’ve gone deeper this week, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ll be back stronger — but for now, it’s back to work. Salamat, New York.”
Currently ranked No 70 in the world, Eala has now set her sights at Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico starting on Monday, followed by the Sao Paulo Open in Brazil.
