The 20-year-old left-hander, who broke into the world’s Top 50, will join the MGM Macau Tennis Masters from 27 to 28 December. The two-day invitational at the Macau Forum will see Eala compete under Chinese Grand Slam champion Li Na, joining a star-studded field that includes ATP world No. 10 Jack Draper and rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva.

Dubai: Fresh off her historic golden finish in Bangkok, Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala is set to wrap up her landmark 2025 season with an exhibition tournament in Macau before shifting her focus to a high-stakes return to the UAE early next year.

"I’ll be heading to Macau soon," Eala shared with her followers on instagram. "I’d love to share the joy of winning gold with you guys. The holidays are for sharing — come spend them with us on court!"

The Macau event serves as a final tune-up for Eala’s 2026 campaign. The Filipina tennis superstar is confirmed to return to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City for the fourth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

"I am so excited to invite you to watch my games in Abu Dhabi," Eala said in a video message addressed to the Filipino community. "Let’s gather our friends and families and we’ll see each other there."

The WTA 500 tournament, scheduled from 31 January to 7 February 2026, has become a significant stop on Eala’s calendar. Since making her debut in the UAE capital in 2024, she has undergone a meteoric rise, jumping from outside the Top 150 to a career-high ranking of No. 50 this year.

Eala’s busy winter schedule follows her triumphant performance at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand earlier this month. On 18 December, she delivered a masterclass at the National Tennis Development Centre, defeating home favourite Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-1, 6-2 to secure the women’s singles gold.

With a SEA Games gold in her pocket, Eala enters the new year as one of Asia’s most formidable prospects.

"I’m so over the moon," Eala told reporters in Bangkok. "To be able to bring this sort of pride to my country is something I’ve only dreamt about. Playing with the country written on your back brings a different sort of pressure, and I’m happy with how I handled it."

The victory ended a 26-year drought for the Philippines in the event, making Eala the first Filipina to win the singles gold since Maricris Fernandez in 1999. It was an emotional milestone for the youngster, who also served as the country's flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.