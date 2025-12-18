I’m so over the moon, Alex Eala says after winning gold in SEA Games

World No 53 dominates Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in final, cruising to 6-1, 6-2 win
Dubai: Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala delivered on expectations by capturing the women’s singles gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games at the National Tennis Development Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.
World No 53 Eala dominated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the final, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
With the win, Eala became the first Filipina to claim a SEA Games women’s singles gold in 26 years, joining the elite company of Pia Tamayo (1981) and Maricris Fernandez (1999).
“I’m so over the moon,” Eala told Olympics.com. “To be able to bring this sort of pride to my country is something I’ve only dreamt about.”
The 20-year-old’s triumph marked her sixth SEA Games medal overall and her third at this year’s Bangkok edition, following bronze finishes in the women’s team and mixed doubles events.
Overcome with emotion after her victory, Eala shed tears as she embraced her parents. In a touching moment, she handed her gold medal to her mother, former national swimmer Rizza Maniego-Eala, who won a SEA Games bronze medal 40 years ago in the women’s 100m backstroke.
The Quezon City native capped off a memorable two weeks in Thailand, which began with the honour of serving as one of the Philippines’ co-flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony.
“It was just so surreal,” Eala said, laughing as her teammates danced behind her. “Being with this team and having such a great dynamic really made the whole experience special.”
Reflecting on the competition, Eala highlighted the unique significance of the SEA Games for athletes in the region. “It’s a very different field because this event means so much to Southeast Asia. It’s something people here grow up dreaming about, even if those from Europe or America might not fully understand it.”
Eala will have little time to rest as she prepares to begin her 2026 season at the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, scheduled for January 5—11.
“We don’t have a lot of time, but I have to thank my team,” she said. “They prepared me really well, and this tournament helped get me ready for Australia, especially with the heat. I’m excited.”
After making her main draw debuts this year at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, only one Grand Slam remains unchecked on Eala’s list. The Australian Open, running from January 18 to February 1, 2026, is firmly in her sights.
“Maybe just a couple of days off,” Eala said of her upcoming break. “I went straight from pre-season into this, so I haven’t really rested. But it was worth it. Australia is the fun Slam, and I’m excited to enjoy it and give everything I have.”
