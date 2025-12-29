Alex Eala falls to Mirra Andreeva at Macau Tennis Masters in season-ending exhibition

The Russian phenom secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Eala in a match that marked the first meeting between the two since the 2022 US Open.

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala concluded her 2025 season on Sunday, falling in straight sets to world number nine Mirra Andreeva during the final day of the Macau Tennis Masters at the Macau Forum.

Following her stint in Macau, Eala is expected to travel shortly to begin her preparations for the Australian Open in January.

The loss will not impact Eala’s official WTA ranking, as the Macau Tennis Masters is an exhibition event. However, the tournament served as a high-profile tune-up for the Filipina ahead of the 2026 season.

“Thank you so much for coming and spending your holidays with us. I know it’s a very special time of the year,” Eala told the spectators at the Forum. “I really had a good time sharing the court with Mirra, of course, and all of you.”

Eala, who has enjoyed a career-best year on the WTA circuit, expressed her gratitude to the regional crowd for their support during the festive period.

“I feel better than yesterday, but I really have to thank Alex for taking it easy on me today, because otherwise I felt like I wouldn't stand a chance against her,” Andreeva said during the on-court interview. “Today was tough, but definitely better than yesterday.”

Andreeva’s performance came despite a recent health scare. The 18-year-old was forced to withdraw from a scheduled mixed doubles appearance on Saturday due to illness, but recovered in time for Sunday’s singles showdown.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

