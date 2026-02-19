Reigning Dubai Duty Free Champion Mirra Andreeva embraces Emirati traditions

The reigning Dubai champion wears a traditional Emirati dress
Mirra Andreeva stepped away from the action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to immerse herself in Emirati culture, trying on a traditional abaya and Arab-style jewellery for the first time.
At just 17 years and 299 days old, Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player ever to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2025 and, crucially, the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the format began in 2009.
The teenager, who is back to defend her title this year took time to learn more about the country in which she made history.
The world no nine explained how she feels it’s important to embrace different cultures as she travels around the world on tour.
“For me, it’s always super special to try new cultures and to learn about new cultures as well,” Andreeva said. “I’m so happy that I’m the one trying all of these outfits, dresses, and jewellery. For me, it’s a surreal experience.”
During the experience, Andreeva gained insight into the artistry behind traditional Emirati dress, discovering the meticulous skill and dedication required to create each individual piece.
“They chose two colours for the dress, and I asked which one would look better on me,” she explained.
“They said that green would look better, so I stuck with what they chose for me. I also learned that this is usually handmade, so for me it’s something crazy that they spend so much time making these dresses. I’m a little bit in shock at how beautiful it looks.”
Although she had seen traditional Emirati attire worn widely across the UAE, this marked Andreeva’s first opportunity to try an abaya herself.
“Of course, I’ve seen a lot of women wear this kind of jewellery and dresses, but I’ve never had a chance to try it on myself,” she added.
“I like that it’s pretty different from what I usually wear, but at the same time it’s so, so beautiful. I just love every single piece.”