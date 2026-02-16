How wildcard player Alex Eala rise as Philippine tennis’ new standard-bearer
Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alexandra Maniego Eala, more popularly known as Alex Eala, has emerged as one of the most promising talents in the tennis world. But what pushed her rise to global recognition?
The 20-year old athlete entered the Miami Open as a wildcard, ranked No. 140 in the world, with only two previous main-draw wins on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. Few expected what would come next.
In a stunning run, she became the first Filipino to reach the semi-finals of a WTA 1000 event, defeating former Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys, as well as World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Her breakthrough performance instantly captured international attention.
Following that remarkable campaign, Eala climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 40, the highest ever achieved by a Filipino tennis player, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the sport.
Gulf News spoke to various sports enthusiasts and here are their takes on why the Filipino athlete deserves the fame she is receiving.
"Alex is a symbol of hope. She represents the Filipino values, talent, hard work, resilience, and humility," said Jojo Bernabe Rigos, a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) based in Abu Dhabi.
Rigos recalled the time when Filipinos all over the world also did the same for boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
"I clearly remember the Pacquiao glory days. He was able to unite the country (Philippines) because of sports. When he lay low, people are looking for an idol and that's why Alex's timing is perfect."
For Ally Mallari, a Dubai-based OFW who secured front-row seats during Eala's Abu Dhabi open match, the crowd favorite has connected well with the people because she is "disciplined, grounded, and relatable."
"I think Alex is so popular now because she represents more than just talent — she represents hope and pride for Filipinos. Seeing a young athlete compete and succeed on the international stage shows what we (Filipinos) are capable of globally," Mallari told Gulf News.
She added that tennis is not a mainstream sport in the Philippines and witnessing Eala's rise feels "even more special and inspiring."
With the growing presence of Filipinos worldwide, Eala's popularity is expected to spark brighter with all the support from fans.
Erwin Orallo Laganina, an administrator who was present during the recent Dubai Tennis Championships, shared that Eala's journey itself is an inspiration beyond the win on the court.
"She is proving that her win was not just a one-time moment. When a Filipino shines on the world stage, especially in a place like Dubai, we all feel proud," said Langanina.
In the UAE alone, there are approximately one million OFWs. Eala's return to the country brings pride and light that hits close to home.
For Russell Roca, a senior policy management executive who also witnessed Eala live during the Dubai Tennis Championships, the young athlete portrays the enduring Filipino spirit which deeply resonates with OFWs.
"Amid the many challenges and negative headlines associated with the Philippines, her accomplishments offer a refreshing and inspiring narrative," said Roca.
He added, "For many OFWs who endure the hardships of living far from family and friends, her journey symbolises quiet strength and the ability to continue striving for excellence despite the odds."
For many Filipinos, what truly matters is how the young tennis star carries the Philippine flag onto the world stage, radiating hope and national pride. That sense of purpose is what sets her apart from the rest.
Additionally, Eala has moved on to the next round of the Dubai Tennis Championships after American player Hailey Baptiste retired from their match due to injury.