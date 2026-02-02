I want to keep maturing, says Alex Eala ahead of Abu Dhabi Open

“I want to keep maturing. I want to hopefully go a little higher in the rankings,” she said ahead of her opening match at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, where she faces Turkish wildcard Zeynep Sonmez. “But the higher you get, the steeper the mountain is.”

Dubai: Alexandra “Alex” Eala may be just 20 years old, but the Filipino tennis sensation is already carving out her place among the elite on the women’s tour. Fresh off a breakthrough season that saw her become the first Filipina to crack the WTA Top 50 , Eala insists her journey is only beginning.

“There are quite prominent differences in all aspects of my game,” Eala said when asked about her evolution since her first appearance in Abu Dhabi. “But more than that, it’s the maturity — how I approach things on court. Physically, I’m stronger and more developed. It’s well-rounded growth.”

“I still remember my match here — I played Magdalena Frech — and it was such a great learning experience,” Eala recalled of her 2024 debut. “It was my first time in the UAE, so there were a lot of new experiences. I’ve grown a lot since then, so let’s see how this year pans out.”

Twenty-four months ago, Eala arrived in Abu Dhabi ranked outside the world’s top 180, competing in the UAE for the first time in her maiden WTA 500 appearance. But now she can boast of a sensational season that included her first WTA title, a historic US Open run, and victories over three Grand Slam champions in a single week.

When Eala steps onto the court this evening, it will mark a full-circle moment. Abu Dhabi is where her WTA 500 journey began — and now, two years on, she returns with a chance to write the next chapter in one of tennis’ most compelling rise stories.

“I want to say it’s business as usual, but it’s inevitable,” she admitted. “When a lot of eyes are on you, you’ll feel some pressure. But all players feel pressure — you just have to learn how to deal with it. I think I’ve been doing pretty well so far.”

Now, as she prepares to face Sonmez in the opening round, Eala has another chance to make history. No Filipino player has ever won a WTA 500 title, and the hard courts of Zayed Sports City suit a player whose biggest breakthroughs — including her Miami semi-final run and US Open victory — have come on the surface.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.