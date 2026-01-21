GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala to compete at Philippine Women’s Open

Filipino star made early exit in Australian Open but attracted huge crowd for her matches

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: After a disappointing early exit at the Australian Open, Filipino tennis star Alex Eala has returned to Manila to headline the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open.

The 20-year-old expressed excitement about competing in her first-ever home tournament, calling it a landmark moment for Philippine tennis.

“Yes, I will be playing next week. I’m really looking forward to it and I hope people can come out and support the Pinays,” Eala said. “It’s a huge milestone for Philippine tennis and a big deal for all of us Filipina tennis players.”

Eala arrived in the country accompanied by her parents, Mike and Rizza, and coach Joan Bosch, ahead of the WTA 125 event scheduled from January 26 to 31 at the newly refurbished Rizal Memorial Tennis Centre.

Tournament organisers confirmed her participation after awarding her a wildcard entry, ensuring local fans the chance to see the country’s top player in action.

Her availability had initially been uncertain due to a potential scheduling conflict with the Australian Open. However, despite a frustrating stint in the season’s first Grand Slam, Eala’s early exit paved the way for her to compete in this historic home event.

Organisers are expecting a blockbuster week, with tickets already sold out for the tournament’s final two days. Eala was officially welcomed home by Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) Secretary General John Rey Tiangco, who is also part of the Philippine Women’s Open organising committee.

“It’s been a dream to have a home tournament,” Eala shared recently. “I’m so happy that this will inspire a lot of young girls back home.”

Eala’s return did not go unnoticed, as travellers at the airport recognised her upon arrival, with some breaking into applause and calling out her name in celebration of her international success.

Qualifying matches for the Philippine Women’s Open singles draw will begin this weekend, with tickets available through SM Tickets.

In her Australian Open debut, Eala proved she is no longer just a rising prospect but a marquee draw, attracting strong crowd support despite early-round exits. She bowed out of the doubles competition alongside Brazilian partner Ingrid Martins after a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss to Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Poland’s Magda Linette on Tuesday, January 20.

The doubles defeat followed a gritty singles performance a day earlier, where Eala fell to American Alycia Parks, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a match that drew a large turnout from the Filipino community eager to cheer on their rising star.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
