GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Why Alex Eala has a lot to lose at the Miami Open next month

Filipino star will have to defend 390 ranking points following her dream run last year

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AFP

Dubai: Filipino superstar Alexandra Eala has four big weeks of tennis coming up as she recovers from her exploits in Dubai where she reached the quarters, having beaten current world No 7 Jasmine Paolini on the way.

In the process, the 20-year-old moved up to a career-high 31 in the rankings, thus ensuring that she will be seeded at both Indian Wells and Miami, the two big Sunshine Swing WTA 1000 events in March.

Being a seeded player essentially means she is likely to get a bye in the first round. While the Filipina is expected to progress deep at both events, especially after having famously made it to the semi-finals of the Miami Open in 2025, on the flip side, Eala will have to defend 390 of her 1,432 points in Florida next month.

She can add points to her tally before then, though, at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells which begins on March 4.

In case she falls early at Indian Wells, she will not have much to lose, as she will be making her debut. But Miami will be a different ball game altogether and that is where her resolve and quality will be tested the most.

Rollercoaster ride

During her wildcard run at Miami last year, Eala had defeated Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek before losing to Dubai champion Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. She became the first Filipino to reach a WTA 1000 event semi-final, the first Filipino woman to defeat a major champion at a tour-level event in the Open Era, and the first wildcard in history to defeat three major champions in straight sets at a single WTA event.

Since then, Eala has been on a rollercoaster ride culminating in her current ranking high. The Filipina knows she has to work of her strength and stamina and most importantly on her serve if she hopes to recreate her Miami magic again. But then, she is a fighter — it’s no wonder boxing great and Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao gave her a shoutout recently — and going by how popular she is on the WTA Tour, expect the gritty counter-puncher to punch above her weight roared on by expat Filipino fans at both events. A failure to do so, however, could peg her back substantially, dropping her down to the low 50s again.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerTennisAlex Eala

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala is the first Filipino to win a WTA title.

The Alex Eala phenomenon: What the hype is all about

4m read
Alex Eala participated in the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships draw

Alex Eala: Fans make me "feel at home"

2m read
Alex Eala labels Abu Dhabi Open win “special”

Alex Eala labels Abu Dhabi Open win “special”

2m read
Alex Eala during a practice session on Sunday.

I want to keep maturing, says Filipino star Alex Eala

3m read