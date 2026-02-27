Why Alex Eala has a lot to lose at the Miami Open next month

Since then, Eala has been on a rollercoaster ride culminating in her current ranking high. The Filipina knows she has to work of her strength and stamina and most importantly on her serve if she hopes to recreate her Miami magic again. But then, she is a fighter — it’s no wonder boxing great and Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao gave her a shoutout recently — and going by how popular she is on the WTA Tour, expect the gritty counter-puncher to punch above her weight roared on by expat Filipino fans at both events. A failure to do so, however, could peg her back substantially, dropping her down to the low 50s again.