This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says after career best No 49

Reflecting on the milestone, Eala shared an optimistic message on social media. “This year is about being braver, dreaming bigger, loving harder, and doing more for the people and passions that matter most,” she wrote. She added that the past year underscored the power of love, support, and community, fuelling her excitement for new goals, memories, and meaningful moments ahead. The Auckland run marked her first breakthrough into the world’s top 50, which she initially cracked in November.

The Kooyong Classic will serve as Eala’s final tune-up for the Australian Open, where she will make her main-draw debut thanks to her top-50 ranking. The 20-year-old will compete in both singles and doubles at the season’s first Grand Slam, adding to her growing list of major appearances after debuting at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open last year.

