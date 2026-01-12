GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says after career best No 49

Starting season ranked No 53, Eala impressed in Auckland before a semi-final exit

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
X

Dubai: Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala endured a narrow semi-final loss in Auckland, but the setback did little to slow her momentum as she climbed to a career-high No 49 in the WTA rankings.

Reflecting on the milestone, Eala shared an optimistic message on social media. “This year is about being braver, dreaming bigger, loving harder, and doing more for the people and passions that matter most,” she wrote. She added that the past year underscored the power of love, support, and community, fuelling her excitement for new goals, memories, and meaningful moments ahead. The Auckland run marked her first breakthrough into the world’s top 50, which she initially cracked in November.

Starting the season ranked No 53, Eala impressed in Auckland with victories over several strong opponents, including Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia, Petra Martic, and Magda Linette. Her campaign ended in the semi-finals, however, with a loss to China’s Wang Xinyu.

“Until my heart stops. So close yet so far,” Eala said after the match. She also expressed gratitude to the host city, thanking Auckland for its warm hospitality and saying she truly felt the wairua, or spirit.

Eala now shifts her focus to Melbourne, where she will compete in the Kooyong Classic from January 13 to 15. The invitation-only, round-robin exhibition will see her face Vekic once again, along with Australia’s Priscilla Hon and Slovakia’s Daniela Hantuchova, a multiple-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

The Kooyong Classic will serve as Eala’s final tune-up for the Australian Open, where she will make her main-draw debut thanks to her top-50 ranking. The 20-year-old will compete in both singles and doubles at the season’s first Grand Slam, adding to her growing list of major appearances after debuting at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open last year.

Eala’s Australian Open connection dates back to her junior days, having captured the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles title at just 13 years old alongside Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The defeat marked a bittersweet start to the 2026 season for Eala.

Alex Eala exits ASB Classic after thrilling semifinal

2m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala defeats Croatia’s Petra Marcinko in blustery conditions in Auckland to book her place in the next round of the tournament.

Alex Eala defeats Petra Marcinko in Auckland

2m read
Alex Eala

Alex Eala thrilled with crowd support in win over Vekic

2m read
Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

1m read