This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says after career best No 49

Starting season ranked No 53, Eala impressed in Auckland before a semi-final exit
Dubai: Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala endured a narrow semi-final loss in Auckland, but the setback did little to slow her momentum as she climbed to a career-high No 49 in the WTA rankings.
Reflecting on the milestone, Eala shared an optimistic message on social media. “This year is about being braver, dreaming bigger, loving harder, and doing more for the people and passions that matter most,” she wrote. She added that the past year underscored the power of love, support, and community, fuelling her excitement for new goals, memories, and meaningful moments ahead. The Auckland run marked her first breakthrough into the world’s top 50, which she initially cracked in November.
Starting the season ranked No 53, Eala impressed in Auckland with victories over several strong opponents, including Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia, Petra Martic, and Magda Linette. Her campaign ended in the semi-finals, however, with a loss to China’s Wang Xinyu.
“Until my heart stops. So close yet so far,” Eala said after the match. She also expressed gratitude to the host city, thanking Auckland for its warm hospitality and saying she truly felt the wairua, or spirit.
Eala now shifts her focus to Melbourne, where she will compete in the Kooyong Classic from January 13 to 15. The invitation-only, round-robin exhibition will see her face Vekic once again, along with Australia’s Priscilla Hon and Slovakia’s Daniela Hantuchova, a multiple-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.
The Kooyong Classic will serve as Eala’s final tune-up for the Australian Open, where she will make her main-draw debut thanks to her top-50 ranking. The 20-year-old will compete in both singles and doubles at the season’s first Grand Slam, adding to her growing list of major appearances after debuting at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open last year.
Eala’s Australian Open connection dates back to her junior days, having captured the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles title at just 13 years old alongside Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox