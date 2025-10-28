Alex Eala rises to career-high WTA World ranking No. 51 ahead of Hong Kong Open Singles campaign

The ranking boost comes as a welcome development for the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, who has weathered a string of tough matches during the recent Asian swing. Eala’s singles run saw her bow out in the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open qualifiers to Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima (4-6, 6-3, 2-6), followed by a first-round retirement against Czech player Tereza Valentova at the Japan Open (6-6, 1-2). She later exited in the Round of 32 at the Guangzhou Open, falling to American Claire Liu (6-2, 4-6, 4-6).