GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala rises to career-high WTA World ranking No. 51 ahead of Hong Kong Open Singles campaign

A strong finish in Hong Kong could propel the Filipina star into the WTA Top 50

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Alex Eala rises to career-high WTA World ranking No. 51 ahead of Hong Kong Open Singles campaign
Instagram/alex.eala

Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra 'Alex' Eala has risen to a career-best World No. 51 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. The 20-year-old standout moved up two places from her previous mark of No. 53, putting her on the verge of breaking into the elite Top 50 as she wraps up her 2025 campaign at the Hong Kong Open.

The ranking boost comes as a welcome development for the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, who has weathered a string of tough matches during the recent Asian swing. Eala’s singles run saw her bow out in the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open qualifiers to Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima (4-6, 6-3, 2-6), followed by a first-round retirement against Czech player Tereza Valentova at the Japan Open (6-6, 1-2). She later exited in the Round of 32 at the Guangzhou Open, falling to American Claire Liu (6-2, 4-6, 4-6).

In doubles play, Eala teamed up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok for an impressive semifinal run in Guangzhou, before bowing to the pair of Katarzyna Piter and Janice Tjen,  (6–7, 6–3, 10–5) in a tightly contested match.

Eala now turns her full attention to singles action in Hong Kong, a WTA 250 event that caps off her standout 2025 season. She is set to open her campaign against World No. 79 Katie Boulter of Great Britain.

A strong finish in Hong Kong could propel the Filipina trailblazer into the coveted WTA Top 50, an achievement that would underscore her steady rise and signal an even brighter future for Philippine tennis.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Alex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala with Nadiia Kichenok pulled off a major upset.

Alex Eala roars into doubles quarters at Guangzhou

2m read
Alex Eala bowed out of the Guangzhou Open singles.

Alex Eala falls to Claire Liu in Guangzhou Open

1m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala currently sits at No. 52 (just behind her official ranking of No. 53), a fresh personal best.

Filipina tennis Alex Eala, 20, hits new WTA high

2m read
Alex Eala finds new doubles partner at Guangzhou Open

Alex Eala finds new doubles partner at Guangzhou Open

1m read