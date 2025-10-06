At the Jingshan Open, where she came in as the top seed, Eala powered her way to the semifinals before bowing to New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in a tight 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 duel. She then rolled into the Suzhou Open, a WTA 125 event, and pulled off a marathon three-hour win over Belgium’s Greet Minnen to reach the quarterfinals. Her run ended there, though, in heartbreaking fashion, a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.