Alex Eala’s homecoming boost: Filipina tennis star eyes another WTA 125 title in China

Eala’s meteoric rise continues to shatter records. Her seven-match winning streak, capped by her maiden WTA 125 championship in Guadalajara, has launched her to a world No. 57 ranking, a mere whisper away from her career high of No. 56. This blistering form caps a landmark season that saw her become the first Filipino ever to win a main-draw singles match at a US Open and power into the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Sao Paulo.