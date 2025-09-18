GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala’s homecoming boost: Filipina tennis star eyes another WTA 125 title in China

After a long haul from the Americas, Eala touched down in Manila on Tuesday

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Fresh off a historic title run that electrified Filipino sports fans, 20-year-old tennis phenom Alex Eala is taking a well-earned moment at home in the Philippines. But this break is brief; her sights are already set on her next conquest: a WTA 125 tournament in China.

Eala’s meteoric rise continues to shatter records. Her seven-match winning streak, capped by her maiden WTA 125 championship in Guadalajara, has launched her to a world No. 57 ranking, a mere whisper away from her career high of No. 56. This blistering form caps a landmark season that saw her become the first Filipino ever to win a main-draw singles match at a US Open and power into the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Sao Paulo.

After a long haul from the Americas with a layover in Doha, Eala touched down in Manila on Tuesday. The agenda? A quick recharge with family before she repacks her bags for the Jingshan Open, set for September 22-28.

For a rising star like Eala, these WTA 125 events are more than just tournaments; they are a critical springboard to the sport’s highest levels. Another deep run in China wouldn’t just be another win, it would be her ticket to catapulting into the world’s top 50 and firmly establishing herself on the global stage.

