Alex Eala returns to court in WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open in Brazil

Seeded third in Brazil and now ranked No. 61 in the live WTA standings, Alex Eala opens her Sao Paulo campaign on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) against French qualifier Yasmine Mansouri. It will be their first-ever encounter, with the 24-year-old Mansouri, holder of five ITF W15 titles and currently at No. 380, entering as the clear underdog.

Dubai : Fresh from capturing her first professional title, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala heads back to the court this week at the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open in Brazil. The event is making its return to the women’s tour for the first time in 25 years, giving the 20-year-old another big stage to test her momentum.

The year has already been a landmark one for the young Filipina. She broke new ground at the US Open by becoming the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam main-draw match in the Open Era , and earlier this season, she earned a main-draw berth at Wimbledon.

Sao Paulo Open is a step up from her recent Guadalajara win. With 250 ranking points and $36,300 awaiting the champion, the tournament offers a valuable opportunity to climb further in the standings.

Whoever comes through that matchup will go on to face Argentina’s Julia Riera in the Round of 16. Riera advanced after edging out Russian veteran Vitalia Diatchenko, 6-3, 7-6, in her opener.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

