GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala returns to court in WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open in Brazil

A win over Mansouri would pit Eala against Argentina’s Julia Riera in the Round of 16

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Alex Eala is the first Filipino to win a WTA title.
Alex Eala is the first Filipino to win a WTA title.
Instagram / alex.eala

Dubai: Fresh from capturing her first professional title, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala heads back to the court this week at the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open in Brazil. The event is making its return to the women’s tour for the first time in 25 years, giving the 20-year-old another big stage to test her momentum.

Seeded third in Brazil and now ranked No. 61 in the live WTA standings, Alex Eala opens her Sao Paulo campaign on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) against French qualifier Yasmine Mansouri. It will be their first-ever encounter, with the 24-year-old Mansouri, holder of five ITF W15 titles and currently at No. 380, entering as the clear underdog.

Whoever comes through that matchup will go on to face Argentina’s Julia Riera in the Round of 16. Riera advanced after edging out Russian veteran Vitalia Diatchenko, 6-3, 7-6, in her opener.

Sao Paulo Open is a step up from her recent Guadalajara win. With 250 ranking points and $36,300 awaiting the champion, the tournament offers a valuable opportunity to climb further in the standings.

The year has already been a landmark one for the young Filipina. She broke new ground at the US Open by becoming the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam main-draw match in the Open Era, and earlier this season, she earned a main-draw berth at Wimbledon.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Eala has been in good form since her breakthrough run at the US Open, where she scored an upset before bowing out in the second round.

Alex Eala on verge of historic first WTA title

2m read
Seeded No. 2 in the hard-court WTA 125 tournament, Eala is currently ranked No. 75 in the world.

Eala beats Hartono at Guadalajara 125 Open

1m read
Alexandra Eala

US Open defeat fuels Alex Eala’s drive to World No. 1

3m read
Alexander Eala

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala set for action in Brazil

2m read