Alex Eala's WTA ranking and earnings after historic US Open run

Beyond the money, Eala’s two matches in New York are a big help in the long game. She came into the tournament ranked 75th in the world, a slight dip from her career-high of 56th earlier this summer. But thanks to the 70 ranking points she earned for her win over Tauson, she is now currently at No. 69 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) live rankings. This may seem like a small detail, but it’s an important one. Having a higher ranking means she won’t have to rely on qualifying or special wildcards to get into major tournaments, securing her direct entry into bigger, more profitable events.