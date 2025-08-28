GOLD/FOREX
For Filipina sensation Alex Eala, this is not the end, but a beginning

20-year-old bows out of US Open but inspires a nation with her historic run

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
3 MIN READ
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts against Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their second round match at the US Open on Wednesday.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts against Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their second round match at the US Open on Wednesday.
AFP

New York: Alexandra Eala’s US Open journey ended in the second round on Wednesday, but her impact stretched far beyond the lines of Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 20-year-old Filipina fell 4-6, 3-6 to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, yet her presence on one of tennis’s grandest stages was a victory of another kind — one that carried the pride of an entire nation.

This summer has been the most defining stretch of her career. A journey that began with a strong run in Miami earlier this year blossomed into her first WTA Tour final in Birmingham, appearances at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and now her breakthrough in New York.

Eala’s first-round triumph over 14th seed Clara Tauson made her the first Filipino player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles match, a breakthrough that reverberated across the Philippines and its global diaspora.

Against Bucsa, she fought with heart and fire, briefly going ahead 2-1 in the opening set before the Spaniard’s steadiness turned the tide. Bucsa, ranked 95th, later admitted she had prepared for a tough battle because Eala had already beaten some of the world’s best players this year, a testament to how quickly the Filipina has risen in stature.

A recognition from rival

While the loss was clear, the atmosphere inside the stadium told a different story. The Filipino crowd, flags waving and voices rising in unison, roared for every point their rising star contested. Even after defeat, the applause lingered — a recognition that Eala is more than just a promising tennis player. She is a national icon in the making.

“I love that the Philippines loves her so much, and that’s something beautiful and amazing for a sportsman — having a whole country encouraging you,” Bucsa said, acknowledging both her opponent’s fight and the energy in the stands.

For Eala, the US Open was both a test and a confirmation. Despite carrying an injury that forced her to withdraw from Cincinnati, she showed she belongs on this stage. Her Birmingham final, where she stretched Australia’s Maya Joint to three sets, her upset wins against higher-ranked opponents earlier in the year, and now her US Open breakthrough all point to a player steadily carving her place among the sport’s elite.

Beyond the results, she has become a symbol. The first Filipino woman to break into the WTA Top 100, she climbed to a career-high ranking of No 56 in June after starting the year at No 140, embodying the pride and possibility of a country rarely represented at tennis’s top levels. Her training roots at the Rafa Nadal Academy link her with the game’s greats, while her presence on magazine covers shows her growing cultural reach.

Hungry for more

“I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished… it’s made me feel hungry to do even more and to work even harder,” she told Vogue Philippines. That hunger, combined with the energy of millions behind her, makes her journey only more compelling.

For now, the scoreboard in New York shows a second-round exit. But for the Philippines, Alex Eala’s run stands as a beginning — the spark of a future where their flag flies higher and louder on the world’s tennis courts.

