Emirate Women's Day: How author Ebtisam Al Beiti is shaping next generation of young readers in the UAE

As she emphasises, they’re all looking for animals. They’re all flying. And, once you build that connection with the child, everything else is a bonus. She brings up the instance of her story Citrus, The Smoothie Sloth, the session began with looking for animals in the rainforest. “Because you, as the author, are part of the same adventure, the children are instantly excited! Since you’re doing it with them, you’re all on the same level,” she explains, saying that it would be rather different she just sat on the chair and asked the children to go and find animals. That, would create a barrier between you and them.