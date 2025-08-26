Emirate Women's Day: How author Ebtisam Al Beiti is shaping next generation of young readers in the UAE

Ebtisam Al Beiti talks about teaching, storytelling and growing a culture of reading
Her words sparkle with infectious joy and warmth as she talks about working with children and sharing stories.
Ebtisam Al Beiti has told many stories over the years to spell-bound children, and the most riveting, is her own. Before she became a celebrated children’s author, Ebtisam spent six formative years as an early years teacher, a period she describes as magical.” Reflecting on the origins of her writing journey, she tells Gulf News, “One of my favourite things as an early years teacher was having storytime with the children in my class. Over my six years of teaching, we read hundreds of books together and shared so many magical adventures. Through these wonderful memories, I always wanted to write a story of my own. However, to put it simply, I never had the time!”
It was during the unprecedented pause of 2020 that Ebtisam finally made the leap. “I decided to take the leap. So here I am today, with three published books and a fourth one on the way, insha'Allah,” she shares.
Her classroom experience has shaped not just her writing, but how she brings stories to life. Without her background in teaching, she wouldn’t be where she is today, she says. And, it’s more than just understanding a child’s development: It’s also about having firsthand experience working with many children.
Ebtisam explains, “The time I spent listening to them, understanding their questions, feelings, and so much more—has been invaluable. Without this experience, I wouldn't know how to read let alone talk to a child and truly make an impact. It's also about creating the same fun memories as I did with the children in my class,” she says.
The impetus to publish her first book, she recalls, didn’t come from a single moment but from a period of profound reflection. For someone who always worked with children and educated them, the void felt overwhelming and consuming. “Everything changed overnight, and I wanted to make a difference and reach out to as many children as possible while still playing a part in their education. What better way to do this than through storytelling?” She says.
Ebtisam’s storytelling isn’t confined to the page. Her live performances, filled with props, acting, and high energy, are designed to immerse children in enchanted worlds. She emphatically says: It’s all about having fun and stepping out of your comfort zone, and that is something the children pick up on. “I feel especially as I write for a very young audience (between 2 to 6 years old) without a doubt you must give that extra sparkle. The children are very young and need you to lead the way. Show them how to imagine, show them that you are entering magical worlds and the rest will follow,” she says.
Preparing for these live sessions, she confesses, used to involve meticulous practice. “When I first started, I practised in front of a mirror, because I needed to make sure I was smiling. I had to practise since, unlike a classroom of 18 children, I was now facing sometimes over 100 children. Having a bit of practice during my first year was essential. Interestingly, I began to realise that it wasn't much different from being in a regular class, it was just more children."
With this new perspective, she feels a lot more relaxed. "Now, I don't need to practice; I just make sure I'm well-rested and ready for whatever the day brings!”
When asked what captivates children most during her performances, Ebtisam reflects: “I think it’s definitely the author–child engagement — that moment when the children feel like you’re all experiencing the same adventure together.”
As she emphasises, they’re all looking for animals. They’re all flying. And, once you build that connection with the child, everything else is a bonus. She brings up the instance of her story Citrus, The Smoothie Sloth, the session began with looking for animals in the rainforest. “Because you, as the author, are part of the same adventure, the children are instantly excited! Since you’re doing it with them, you’re all on the same level,” she explains, saying that it would be rather different she just sat on the chair and asked the children to go and find animals. That, would create a barrier between you and them.
Once you form that relationship, using props becomes fantastic, as you’re all sharing in that sense of excitement together, she explains.
Looking at the broader picture, Ebtisam is optimistic about the evolution of children’s literature in the UAE. “I definitely feel that the UAE is becoming a literary hub in the region. With so many wonderful literary initiatives, there is a definite rise in reading for pleasure,” she says.
For instance, as she says, the Emirates Literature Foundation has been instrumental in shaping the UAE’s literary landscape, serving as a catalyst for a strong culture of reading for pleasure. Through initiatives like the Reading Caravan, The Librarian of the Year Awards, Letter Writing Competitions, the flagship Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and so much more, the Foundation has created platforms that inspire readers, writers, and educators alike. “These initiatives have not only nurtured a love of stories within the UAE but also set a benchmark for literary engagement across the wider region. Thanks to the Foundation’s dedication, literature continues to play a central role in cultural life, inspiring generations of readers and establishing the UAE as a leader in championing the written word,” she says.
For aspiring Emirati writers, Ebtisam has simple advice: “If you have an idea and are passionate about sharing it, don't hesitate—take action! I waited too long to publish my first book and wish I had started sooner. We also have a wonderful authors' community, and there will always be someone willing to lend you a helping hand. I am so honoured to have published two books with the Emirates Literature Foundation’s Publishing House 'ELF Publishing' with a third one coming soon.”
Reflecting on her proudest achievements, she says, “When I look back at my journey as a children’s author, I never imagined it would bring me to where I am today. Every step has taught me something new, and I am proud of each chapter along the way.”
One of the moments closest to her heart was launching her very first book on the stage of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in 2021. It was a moment to treasure forever: Standing there, holding her story and sharing it with the world. “I will always be grateful to the Emirates Literature Foundation for their encouragement and support, as they have been such an important part of my journey. Another highlight has been representing Emirati talent to international stages in Toronto, Bologna, and Bradford. Representing my country’s talent among inspiring authors from around the world is something I hold with immense pride and joy.”
