Alex Eala's historic WTA title win delivers major ranking, financial boost

Dubai: The match looked finished before it had even begun. Alex Eala dropped the first set 1-6 to Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, and for a moment, it seemed the Guadalajara 125 Open final would slip away as quickly as it started. But the 20-year-old Filipina tennis star refused to fold. With grit and composure beyond her years, she steadied her game, fought through tense rallies, and clawed back to take the next two sets 7-5, 6-3.
It was a moment of pure triumph. With the victory, she etched her name in the record books as the first Filipino to ever win a singles title on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour, a landmark achievement for both her career and her home country.
The historic win prompted a congratulatory message from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who posted on Facebook: “History has been written by Alex Eala as she becomes the first Filipino to win a WTA singles title!”
The Guadalajara glory is the latest highlight in what has been a breakout season. Earlier in the year, Eala reached her first final at the Eastbourne Open, falling just short of the title but proving she could compete against the world’s best. Then, at the US Open, she stunned Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the first rounds, becoming the first Filipino to claim a main draw Grand Slam victory in the Open Era.
From 75 to 61: A climb up the rankings
This latest win also delivers a significant boost to her ranking. Starting the week at World No. 75, Eala climbs to No. 61 with the 150 points she earned in Mexico, putting her within striking distance of her career-high of No. 56 set in June. For a player still adjusting to the demands of the tour, it’s another sign of steady, upward progress.
Prize money milestones at just 20
Prize money has been a significant marker of Eala’s rise. The Guadalajara victory added $15,500 to her tally, complementing the $154,000 she picked up at the US Open and the career-best $332,000 from her semifinal run in Miami earlier this year. These numbers, lifting her total career earnings, show a player hitting her stride at just 20 years old.
Next up is the Sao Paulo Open, a WTA 250 event in Brazil. Fresh off her breakthrough in Mexico, Eala will look to carry that momentum onto a bigger stage and continue building on what is fast becoming the most successful season of her young career.
