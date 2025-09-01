Eala admitted she never had a local idol to look up to when she first picked up a racket. Instead, she turned to an international star who defined an era. “I looked up a lot to Maria Sharapova. So when I was younger, I didn’t really understand what was kind of going on in the game. I like, you know, I liked that she was fiery. I like that she was aggressive. And, of course, she presents herself very well. I felt like, you know, she always had nice outfits. And, you know, so she inspired me a lot,” she had told Tennis Channel, which the Filipina posted ahead of the US Open.