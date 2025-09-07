Filipino star Alex Eala makes history winning her first WTA singles title

The year 2025 has been a breakthrough one for Eala. Aside from her Guadalajara title, she made the main draw at Wimbledon against former champion Barbora Krejcikova, and later earned a milestone victory over Clara Tauson at the US Open. That win secured her place in history as the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam main draw match in the Open Era.

This triumph also marked Eala’s second finals appearance of the season, following her runner-up finish at the Eastbourne Open in June. Along the way, she defeated Arianne Hartono in the opening round, Varvara Lepchenko in the Round of 16, Nicole Fossa Huergo in the quarter-finals, and Kayla Day in the semi-finals — completing a clean winning streak in Guadalajara.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.