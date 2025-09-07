Filipino star Alex Eala makes history winning her first WTA singles title

20-year-old defeats Hungary’s Panna Udvardy to clinch the Guadalajara 125 Open
Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alex Eala made history in Mexico after capturing her first WTA singles crown at the Guadalajara 125 Open.
The 20-year-old overcame a shaky start before finding her rhythm to defeat Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the final, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. With the victory, the World No 75 became the first Filipino professional player to win a WTA singles title.
This triumph also marked Eala’s second finals appearance of the season, following her runner-up finish at the Eastbourne Open in June. Along the way, she defeated Arianne Hartono in the opening round, Varvara Lepchenko in the Round of 16, Nicole Fossa Huergo in the quarter-finals, and Kayla Day in the semi-finals — completing a clean winning streak in Guadalajara.
The year 2025 has been a breakthrough one for Eala. Aside from her Guadalajara title, she made the main draw at Wimbledon against former champion Barbora Krejcikova, and later earned a milestone victory over Clara Tauson at the US Open. That win secured her place in history as the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam main draw match in the Open Era.
