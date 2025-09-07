GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Filipino star Alex Eala makes history winning her first WTA singles title

20-year-old defeats Hungary’s Panna Udvardy to clinch the Guadalajara 125 Open

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Instagram / Alex Eala

Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alex Eala made history in Mexico after capturing her first WTA singles crown at the Guadalajara 125 Open.

The 20-year-old overcame a shaky start before finding her rhythm to defeat Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the final, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. With the victory, the World No 75 became the first Filipino professional player to win a WTA singles title.

This triumph also marked Eala’s second finals appearance of the season, following her runner-up finish at the Eastbourne Open in June. Along the way, she defeated Arianne Hartono in the opening round, Varvara Lepchenko in the Round of 16, Nicole Fossa Huergo in the quarter-finals, and Kayla Day in the semi-finals — completing a clean winning streak in Guadalajara.

The year 2025 has been a breakthrough one for Eala. Aside from her Guadalajara title, she made the main draw at Wimbledon against former champion Barbora Krejcikova, and later earned a milestone victory over Clara Tauson at the US Open. That win secured her place in history as the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam main draw match in the Open Era.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Eala has been in good form since her breakthrough run at the US Open, where she scored an upset before bowing out in the second round.

Alex Eala on verge of historic first WTA title

2m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

Alex Eala advances to Guadalajara 125 Quarterfinals

1m read
Seeded No. 2 in the hard-court WTA 125 tournament, Eala is currently ranked No. 75 in the world.

Eala beats Hartono at Guadalajara 125 Open

1m read
A younger Alex Eala (left) with tennis star Maria Sharapova. Alex, now aged 20, has worked her way up the WTA rankings, with a stunning performance at the Miami Open.

Alex Eala: Rapid rise in tennis ranking, what's next

4m read