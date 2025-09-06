Alex Eala beats Kayla Day, reaches Guadalajara 125 Open finals

It has been a tough few days for the 20-year-old. Eala's second-round match against veteran Varvara Lepchenko was cut short by rain, forcing her to return the next day and grind out a three-set win, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Only hours later, she went back on court for the quarterfinals and still had enough in the tank to beat Italy’s Nicole Fossa Huergo, 7-6, 6-2.