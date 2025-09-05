GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala grinds out double win in Mexico to clinch WTA 125 Guadalajara semifinal spot

Now, she'll face a new challenge in the form of American Kayla Day

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The second-seeded Eala will face American Kayla Day at 2.10am (Manila time) on Saturday.
The second-seeded Eala will face American Kayla Day at 2.10am (Manila time) on Saturday.
WTA

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alexandra 'Alex' Eala won two matches in a single day to advance to the Guadalajara Open semifinals.

The 20-year-old's second-round match against American Varvara Lepchenko had been stopped because of rain, leaving her with a tough three-setter to finish before she could even think about the quarterfinals. Eala, the second seed here, showed a lot of guts, winning that resumed match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

But it turns out, she was just getting started.

Just a couple hours later, she was back on the hard court, this time facing off with Italy’s Nicole Fossa Huergo. In what could have easily been a momentum killer, Eala instead looked sharp and confident. She took the first set in a tiebreak, then slammed the door shut in the second, winning 7-6, 6-2.

The double-header victory propels Eala into her first WTA 125 semifinal since her run to the final at Eastbourne this past June. She's been on a roll since a big breakthrough at the US Open, where she upset a higher-ranked player before bowing out in the second round.

Now, she'll face a new challenge in the form of American Kayla Day, who is also looking to make a big move. Day, like Eala, is a lefty and booked her semifinal spot by upsetting the third seed, Emiliana Arango of Colombia. This will be the first time the two rising stars have met on the tour, with the winner earning a chance to play for their first WTA tour-level title.

Eala has already shown she can handle the grind. Now the question is whether she can ride that momentum all the way to the finals.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Alex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

Alex Eala advances to Guadalajara 125 Quarterfinals

1m read
Eala is set for her first-ever showdown with American veteran Varvara Lepchenko.

Can Alex Eala's momentum topple a veteran's comeback?

2m read
Seeded No. 2 in the hard-court WTA 125 tournament, Eala is currently ranked No. 75 in the world.

Eala beats Hartono at Guadalajara 125 Open

1m read
Find out who Filipina star Alex Eala will face next

Find out who Filipina star Alex Eala will face next

2m read