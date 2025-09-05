Alex Eala reaches Guadalajara 125 Quarterfinals after victory over Varvara Lepchenko

The win marks a significant milestone for the 20-year-old Eala, as it's her first time reaching the quarterfinals of a WTA event since her impressive run to the finals in Eastbourne last June.

Dubai : Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico after a hard-fought, two-day match against veteran Varvara Lepchenko. The match, which was suspended on Thursday due to rain , resumed early Friday morning, with Eala securing the victory in a tense third set, 6(3)-7, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Eala is now set to face Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinals. The victory not only shows Eala's resilience but also her ability to compete against more experienced players, like the 39-year-old Lepchenko.

The first two sets, played on Thursday, were incredibly close, with both going to a tiebreaker. Lepchenko took the first set, but Eala came back to win the second, forcing the decisive third set.

When play resumed, Eala was ahead 3-2 in the final set. She quickly broke Lepchenko's serve and held her own, giving her a critical 5-2 lead. Despite Lepchenko's best efforts to stay in the match by winning the next game, Eala powered through, sealing the win with a powerful two-handed backhand winner.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.