Tennis

Alex Eala reaches Guadalajara 125 Quarterfinals after victory over Varvara Lepchenko

The Filipina tennis star is now set to face Nicole Fossa Huergo in the quarterfinals

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Instagram / Alex Eala

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico after a hard-fought, two-day match against veteran Varvara Lepchenko. The match, which was suspended on Thursday due to rain, resumed early Friday morning, with Eala securing the victory in a tense third set, 6(3)-7, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The win marks a significant milestone for the 20-year-old Eala, as it's her first time reaching the quarterfinals of a WTA event since her impressive run to the finals in Eastbourne last June.

When play resumed, Eala was ahead 3-2 in the final set. She quickly broke Lepchenko's serve and held her own, giving her a critical 5-2 lead. Despite Lepchenko's best efforts to stay in the match by winning the next game, Eala powered through, sealing the win with a powerful two-handed backhand winner.

The first two sets, played on Thursday, were incredibly close, with both going to a tiebreaker. Lepchenko took the first set, but Eala came back to win the second, forcing the decisive third set.

Eala is now set to face Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinals. The victory not only shows Eala's resilience but also her ability to compete against more experienced players, like the 39-year-old Lepchenko.

Christian Borbon
