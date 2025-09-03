Her next opponent will be former top-30 American Varvara Lepchenko
Filipina tennis prodigy Alexandra 'Alex' Eala launched her campaign at the 2025 Guadalajara 125 Open with an emphatic straight-sets win over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands. The match, held on September 3, 2025, saw Eala dominate with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory to advance to the Round of 16.
Seeded No. 2 in the hard-court WTA 125 tournament, Eala currently ranks No. 75 in the world. The win not only marked a strong comeback after a second-round exit at the US Open but also extended her perfect career head-to-head record against Hartono to 4-0.
Eala broke early in both sets, pulling away decisively after tight moments, and finished the match in just over an hour. Her next opponent will be former top-30 American Varvara Lepchenko, setting the stage for another high-stakes clash.
A rising star, Eala continues to shine on the international stage. With her strong performance in Miami earlier this year—where she became the first Filipina to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal and debuted in the WTA top 100—she’s steadily shaping a historic career.
Her Guadalajara victory underscores her resilience and readiness to contend for the title. As she moves forward in the draw, all eyes are on the young Filipina’s next move.
