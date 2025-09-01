GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala set to face Arianne Hartono at Guadalajara Open after historic US Open win

Fresh from a historic run, the Filipina tennis star eyes her first title of the year

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Instagram/aex.eala

Filipina tennis player Alex Eala will start her campaign at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands. The first-round matchup comes after Eala made history at the US Open by becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Eala, 20, is the tournament's second seed, behind Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. She holds a 3-0 head-to-head record against the 29-year-old Hartono, who is currently ranked No. 158 in the world. Their most recent encounter was in January at the W100 Bengaluru event in India, where Eala won 6-2, 6-2. She also defeated Hartono 6-3, 6-3 in Canberra, Australia, in December 2024, and earlier in August 2023 outlasted her in Great Britain in a three-set battle, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1.

The match in Guadalajara marks Eala's first competition since her second-round exit at the US Open, where she lost to Spain's Cristina Bucsa. Eala had previously secured a historic first-round victory over Denmark’s Clara Tauson in a comeback three-set win.

Ranked No. 75 in the live WTA rankings, Eala is seeking her first professional title of the year in the WTA 125-level event. Hartono, whose career-high ranking was No. 135, enters the tournament with a 17-22 win-loss record in 2025.

Eala’s participation in the Guadalajara Open will be followed by an appearance at the Sao Paulo Open in Brazil.

