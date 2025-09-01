Eala, 20, is the tournament's second seed, behind Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. She holds a 3-0 head-to-head record against the 29-year-old Hartono, who is currently ranked No. 158 in the world. Their most recent encounter was in January at the W100 Bengaluru event in India, where Eala won 6-2, 6-2. She also defeated Hartono 6-3, 6-3 in Canberra, Australia, in December 2024, and earlier in August 2023 outlasted her in Great Britain in a three-set battle, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1.