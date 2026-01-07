6.7-magnitude earthquake hits off Davao Oriental, tremors felt across Mindanao

Phivolcs reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 11.02am (local time), with its epicentre located approximately 47 kilometres south-southeast of the municipality of Manay. The United States Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake but said there was no tsunami warning.

Dubai: A strong magnitude-6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across various parts of Mindanao, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs has cautioned the public to remain vigilant as the movement is expected to generate aftershocks. While the agency noted that damage is possible given the magnitude of the quake, local disaster risk reduction and management offices are still conducting assessments of coastal and urban infrastructure.

The tremor, which had a depth of 42 kilometres, was felt at varying strengths in neighbouring provinces. According to the Phivolcs bulletin, Davao City recorded Intensity II, while instrumental intensity level IV was logged in Malungon, Sarangani.

