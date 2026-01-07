GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

6.7-magnitude earthquake hits off Davao Oriental, tremors felt across Mindanao

Phivolcs urged the public to stay alert as the quake is expected to trigger aftershocks

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Phivolcs reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 11:02am.
Phivolcs reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 11:02am.
PHIVOLCS-DOST

Dubai: A strong magnitude-6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across various parts of Mindanao, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 11.02am (local time), with its epicentre located approximately 47 kilometres south-southeast of the municipality of Manay. The United States Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake but said there was no tsunami warning.

The tremor, which had a depth of 42 kilometres, was felt at varying strengths in neighbouring provinces. According to the Phivolcs bulletin, Davao City recorded Intensity II, while instrumental intensity level IV was logged in Malungon, Sarangani.

Phivolcs has cautioned the public to remain vigilant as the movement is expected to generate aftershocks. While the agency noted that damage is possible given the magnitude of the quake, local disaster risk reduction and management offices are still conducting assessments of coastal and urban infrastructure.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second major tremor to hit the island within days.

6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

1m read
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (right) meets with the newly-hired civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa (center) and his father Edwin (left) at the DPWH Davao Regional Office.

Philippines: Viral jeepney driver's son lands DPWH job

2m read
Cebu Pacific cancels flights after A320 recall

Cebu Pacific cancels flights after Airbus A320 recall

2m read
This giant flower emits rotting meat-smelling bloom

This giant flower emits rotting meat-smelling bloom

2m read