GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits southern Philippines

The tremor struck near Dapa municipality in Surigao del Norte province

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted southern Philippines
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted southern Philippines
IANS

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted southern Philippines on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, a week after two powerful quakes hit the country.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, provincial rescuer Ralph Cadalena told AFP. 

"We felt a sudden strong shake, but it was only for a very short time," Cadalena said.

The tremor struck near Dapa municipality in Surigao del Norte province at a depth of around 69 kilometres, USGS reported.

It came a week after two quakes of 7.4 and 6.7 magnitude shook the eastern section of the main Mindanao island, killing at least eight people.

These followed a magnitude 6.9 earthquake days earlier that killed 76 people and destroyed or damaged 72,000 houses in Cebu province in central Philippines, according to government figures.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

An 8.0-magnitude quake off Mindanao island's southwest coast in 1976 unleashed a tsunami that left 8,000 people dead or missing, the Philippines' deadliest natural disaster.

Related Topics:
Breaking-News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes.

How to legally rent a Dubai property as a holiday home

3m read
CCTV footage captured a leopard entering a tea estate canteen.

Watch: Leopard storms canteen in southern India

1m read
File photo. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy skies today, with chances of convective cloud formation over northern, eastern, and some internal and southern areas, including islands.

Unstable weather to continue across the UAE this week

2m read
Phivolcs reported that aftershocks and potential damage are expected.

Twin earthquakes hit southern Philippines

1m read