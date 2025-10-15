GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: More individuals on 'lookout list' amid ghost infrastructure probe

Independent Commission adds more names to immigration lookout bulletin order

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
A crumbling flood control infrastructure in the Philippines: Investigations reveal that lawmakers can pocket as much as 30% to 40% of project costs as kickbacks (known as "tongpats", or "obligasyon"), while district engineers they handpick play key roles in the scheme. On October 9, 2025, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon reported that 421 out of 8,000 flood control defences as "ghost" projects.
CE Board Exam Study Group | FB

Manila: The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has formally submitted a request to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) covering more individuals.

The fresh ILBO list includes people implicated in the ongoing investigation into alleged ghost infrastructure projects.

In a formal statement issued on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the ICI confirmed that the ILBO request was transmitted to the DOJ on October 13, 2025, as part of its efforts to ensure accountability and compliance with legal processes in the investigation.

The ICI’s ILBO request specifically names the following sixteen (16) individuals:

  1. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy, former Congresswoman

  2. Arturo “Art” Atayde

  3. Alvin Tan

  4. Bong Marasigan

  5. Elmer de Leon

  6. Ed Fuentebella

  7. Johnny Santos

  8. John Mary Vianney Parago

  9. Alvin Mariano

  10. Ryan Uy

  11. Darryl Recio

  12. Nestor Venturina

  13. Benjie Tocol

  14. Aristotle Ramos, District Engineer

  15. Michael P. Rosaria, District Engineer

  16. Angelita Garucha, Engineer

Furthermore, pursuant to a prior request by the ICI, the DOJ issued an ILBO on October 8, 2025, targeting former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, as well as former Senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, among others.

The ICI’s actions reflect its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring thorough investigation into allegations of irregularities in infrastructure projects. The DOJ is expected to review the ILBO requests in accordance with applicable legal standards and procedures.

