Philippines: More individuals on 'lookout list' amid ghost infrastructure probe

Independent Commission adds more names to immigration lookout bulletin order
Manila: The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has formally submitted a request to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) covering more individuals.
The fresh ILBO list includes people implicated in the ongoing investigation into alleged ghost infrastructure projects.
In a formal statement issued on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the ICI confirmed that the ILBO request was transmitted to the DOJ on October 13, 2025, as part of its efforts to ensure accountability and compliance with legal processes in the investigation.
The ICI’s ILBO request specifically names the following sixteen (16) individuals:
Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy, former Congresswoman
Arturo “Art” Atayde
Alvin Tan
Bong Marasigan
Elmer de Leon
Ed Fuentebella
Johnny Santos
John Mary Vianney Parago
Alvin Mariano
Ryan Uy
Darryl Recio
Nestor Venturina
Benjie Tocol
Aristotle Ramos, District Engineer
Michael P. Rosaria, District Engineer
Angelita Garucha, Engineer
Furthermore, pursuant to a prior request by the ICI, the DOJ issued an ILBO on October 8, 2025, targeting former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, as well as former Senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, among others.
The ICI’s actions reflect its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring thorough investigation into allegations of irregularities in infrastructure projects. The DOJ is expected to review the ILBO requests in accordance with applicable legal standards and procedures.
