Philippines flood control scam by the numbers: 421 of 8,000 are ‘ghost projects’

A crumbling flood control infrastructure in the Philippines: Investigations reveal that lawmakers can pocket as much as 30% to 40% of project costs as kickbacks (known as "tongpats", or "obligasyon"), while district engineers they handpick play key roles in the scheme. On October 9, 2025, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon reported that 421 out of 8,000 flood control defences as "ghost" projects. CE Board Exam Study Group | FB