Philippines flood control scam by the numbers: 421 of 8,000 are ‘ghost projects’

Public works head reveals fake projects amid growing scrutiny of infrastructure scam
Manila: The flood control scam in the Philippines continues to dominate headlines.
Investigations reveal significant financial irregularities and systemic corruption within infrastructure projects.
The financial scale — spanning billions of pesos — coincides with a critical period of unpaid health and education workers' allowances, insufficient and dilapidated classrooms, floods and climate-change vulnerabilities, underinvestment in good infrastructure and a lack of hope among the country's young people.
Anti-corruption protests had been mostly peaceful.
Meanwhile, heads have started to roll in certain government agencies, while immigration lookout notices had been issued on key politicians and former officials by Independent Commission for Insfrastructure, which is probing the scam.
Following are the key numbers surrounding the ghost projects scam we know so far:
Details: Out of 8,000 inspected flood control works inspected nationwide, at least 421 have been classified as "ghost projects" — non-existent or poorly executed infrastructure initiatives.
This was revealed by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Thursday, October 9, 2025, during a press conference following a meeting with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) at its office in Taguig City.
These projects are scattered across the country, with a notable concentration in Luzon. The total cost remains undisclosed pending further investigation.
Source: Dizon’s announcement on Thursday (October 9, 2025).
Details: The Philippines loses approximately ₱700 billion annually to corruption across various sectors, as part of a broader systemic issue. This figure underscores the long-standing challenge of graft that the current administration aims to address.
Source: Former Deputy Ombudsman Cyril Ramos’ 2019 estimate.
Corruption drains 20%, or about ₱1.2 trillion from the annual budget ($13.35 billion).
Source: Ombudsman.
Details: “Bicam” insertions seen in the 2025 budget (valued at $2.46 billion). This echoes earlier cases like the Malampaya scam (₱366 million plunder) and AFP funds theft (₱303 million).
Source: Senate Blue Ribbon Committe
Details: Investigators have frozen ₱180 billion linked to 427 bank accounts associated with four contractor firms, allegedly owned by flood-control figures Curlee and Sarah Discaya.
This amount dwarfs the ₱1 billion in cash-filled suitcases allegedly delivered to a single official, highlighting the scam's vast financial scope.
Source: Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).
Detail: Amount of money lost due to phoney flood control projects from 2023-2025.
Source: Department of Finance, curbing GDP growth (prevents 95,000-266,000 jobs, exacerbates climate disasters (e.g., leptospirosis surges from unbuilt flood defences).
Details: Total number of bank accounts related to public works corruption and ghost projects frozen so far via a court order has reached 727, as per the BSP, the Philippine Central Bank, and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.
Source: Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).
Details: An alleged bribery of ₱3.1 million (US$62,944.16) by DPWH Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Calalo was intended to halt an investigation into corruption in flood control projects. This incident exemplifies the grassroots-level corruption feeding into the larger scandal.
Source: Representative Leandro Leviste’s report to the Taal Municipal Police, August 22, 2025.
The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), established via Executive Order No. on September 11, 2025, is tasked with investigating infrastructure anomalies dating back to 2015, including these ghost projects, which involve non-existent or poorly executed works.=
