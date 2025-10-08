GOLD/FOREX
Philippines list: Prominent names on immigration lookout order against officials linked to flood control scandal

Names of Escudero, Romualdez included in over two dozen high-profile figures on ILBO list

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
Immigration lookout list: Prominent politicians on the immigration list issued by anti-corruption probe body in Manila on Wednesday include (from left): Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Senate President Chiz Escudero, former Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez and former Senator (now Makati Mayor) Nancy Binay.
Gulf News

Manila: In a major turn of events, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has unleashed a dramatic manhunt, urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an "Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order" (ILBO) against over two dozen high-profile lawmakers and officials.

The names include former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and former Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who are facing a probe over their alleged billion-peso flood control project scams.

The ICI also sought the inclusion of several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials allegedly involved in irregular implementations of flood control projects.

An ILBO is an alert issued by the DOJ to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to monitor and report the movements of specific individuals who may be involved in ongoing criminal investigations or court cases.

The ILBO does not prevent a person from leaving the country, but it alerts immigration officers to watch for and report if the person tries to depart.

It’s usually issued by the DOJ Secretary when someone is under preliminary investigation or facing possible charges for serious offences (e.g., corruption, fraud, or other high-profile crimes).

If someone under an ILBO tries to leave the Philippines, immigration officers notify the DOJ immediately. Depending on circumstances, authorities may seek a Hold Departure Order (HDO) from the courts to actually stop them.

Difference between ILBO and HDO:
ILBO (Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order) is a watchlist alert — monitor and report only; the hold departure order (HDO) is a legal order that prohibits departure outright.

List of officials on ILBO:

  • Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr.

  • Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero

  • Senator Joel Villanueva

  • Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada

  • Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

  • Makati Mayor Nancy Binay

  • COA Commissioner Mario Lipana

  • Marilou Laurio-Lipana

  • DepEd Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaviar

  • Carlene Villa

  • Maynard Ngu

  • Congressman Roman Romulo

  • Congressman James “Jojo” Ang

  • Congressman Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas

  • Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde

  • Congressman Nicanor Briones

  • Congressman Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro

  • Congresswoman Florida Robes

  • Congressman Elenardo Jesus Madrona

  • Congressman Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao

  • Former Congressman Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel

  • Congressman Leody “Ode” Tarriela

  • Congressman Reynante “Reynan” Arrogancia

  • Former Congressman Marvin Rillo

  • Congressman Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco Jr.

  • Congresswoman Antonieta Eudela

  • Congressman Dean Asistio

  • Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar

  • District Engineer Loida Busa

  • Bogs Magalong

  • District Engineer Ramon Devanadera

  • District Engineer Johnny Protesta Jr.

  • District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr.

Storm over corruption

The Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) includes a jaw-dropping roster of over two dozen political heavyweights and former officials.

The list, a veritable who’s-who of power players, includes the likes of former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senate titan Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and Senator Jinggoy Estrada, all ensnared in a sprawling probe into alleged multi-billion-peso flood control project frauds that have left the nation reeling.

Cesspool of ghost projects

In a searing letter dated Wednedsay (October 8, 2025), addressed to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Chairman Retired Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. pulled no punches.

He demanded swift action to alert relevant authorities when when key figures leave the country, as the commission digs deep into a cesspool of “ghost projects” and shoddily executed flood control initiatives that have allegedly siphoned billions from public coffers.

The ICI said the individuals are "in a relevant position that operates to make (them) an inevitable personality during the fact-finding process," Reyes declared, his words dripping with urgency.

Betrayal

The ICI’s dragnet doesn’t stop at politicians.

It ensnares a slew of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineers and project officials, accused of turning a blind eye to — or worse, orchestrating — gross irregularities in flood control projects.

From phantom initiatives to substandard work, the allegations paint a grim picture of corruption run amok.

Justice Reyes stressed the ILBO’s critical role in keeping the accused within the law’s grasp.

He emphasising the need to hold the guilty accountable for plundering resources meant to protect communities from devastating floods.

The ICI also demanded that the Bureau of Immigration sound the alarm if any of the listed individuals attempt to flee.

In his endorsement to the DOJ, Justice Reyes said the immediate issuance of an ILBO is necessary to ensure that those under investigation remain within the reach of lawful processes and “to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people.”

The scandal has been brewing for weeks, fuelled by explosive testimonies before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the ICI’s own investigation.

Whistleblowers

Whistleblowers have dropped bombshells, alleging that billions in flood control funds were funneled into dubious projects, leaving vulnerable regions defenseless against nature’s wrath.

Created under Executive Order No. 94 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the ICI has been tasked with rooting out infrastructure-related corruption and dragging erring officials and contractors into the spotlight.

The DOJ has greenlit the ICI’s audacious request on Wednesday.

