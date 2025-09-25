Philippine Senators in kickbacks scandal: Escudero, Binay, Revilla named; top auditor, education official called out in flood control scam

Revelations rock Philippine senate as new names emerge in livestreamed probe
Manila: In a bombshell session that gripped the nation, the Philippine Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on September 25, 2025, peeled back layers of corruption in government infrastructure projects, exposing a web of kickbacks siphoning billions of pesos from flood control initiatives.
On Thursday (September 25, 2025), former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, in an affidavit submitted to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, implicated Senator Chiz Escudero, former Senator Nancy Binay, Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Mario Lipana, and Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar in alleged kickbacks from multibillion-peso flood control projects.
The livestreamed proceedings featured explosive testimony of Bernardo, who resigned as DPWH Undersecretary, and confessed to facilitating illicit payments to high-profile politicians.
He stated in Filipino: “Nakagawa po ako ng pagkakamali at pinahintulutan ko ang aking sarili na maging kasangkapan sa maling gawain. Taos puso at puno ng pagsisisi na ako po ay humihingi ng kapatawaran sa Diyos, sa ating bansa, at mga kababayan. (Translation: "I made a mistake and allowed myself to be an instrument of wrongdoing. I'm heartily sorry and, filled with regret, beg for mercy from God, our country and our people"), Bernardo stated on Thursday.
The revelations, building on prior sessions, painted a grim picture of systemic plunder, where substandard materials and inflated costs funded lavish payouts, compromising public safety in flood-prone areas.
The hearing, chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, resumed scrutiny of anomalies in Bulacan province's flood control projects, a hotspot for irregularities since 2019.
Bernardo, a central figure in the scandal, took the stand under oath, admitting to wrongdoing in anomalous contracts.
His sworn affidavit, released mid-session, detailed personal deliveries of kickbacks totaling hundreds of millions, linking senators and congressmen to the scheme.
"I facilitated these transactions to ensure project approvals," Bernardo stated, his voice steady but face ashen, as senators grilled him on the mechanics of the graft.
₱125 million to ex-Sen. Bong Revilla: Bernardo claimed he personally handed over ₱125 million in 2024 at Revilla's Cavite residence. The payout stemmed from a 25% "commitment" on a list of DPWH projects Revilla allegedly approved. "He reviewed the list and greenlit the share," Bernardo said, contradicting Revilla's earlier denials of involvement.
Former Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero's alleged ₱160 million cut: In a stunning accusation, Bernardo implicated Escudero in receiving 20% of an ₱800 million budget insertion — roughly ₱160 million — delivered via aide Meynard Ngu. Escudero, attending virtually, dismissed the claims as "fabricated," vowing legal action. The insertion tied to flood mitigation in Sorsogon, his bailiwick.
Ex-Senator Nancy Binay and Rep. Zaldy Co implicated: The affidavit extended to Binay, alleging kickbacks from Makati-area projects, and Ako Bicol Rep. Co, linked to ₱355 million in 2025 GAA insertions and ₱600 million in 2023. Co's share reportedly funneled through party-list channels, echoing the PDAF scam's playbook. Bernardo also claimed he also delivered ₱37 million intended for Binay.
Kickback percentages disputed: Tensions peaked when Sen. JV Ejercito quipped "Debit, credit, kupit!" as figures clashed. Whistleblower engineers Henry Alcantara and Brice Ericson Hernandez insisted on 25% commissions baked into costs via low-grade cement and overpricing. Bernardo countered with 15%, but all agreed: substandard builds endangered lives, with schools and hospitals at risk of collapse in quakes.
Senators' staff as conduits: A chilling detail emerged: aides acted as middlemen, shielding principals from direct traces. This "Napoles vibe," as observers noted, suggested a sophisticated laundering network, prompting calls for staff subpoenas.
He said Usec. Olaivar received a 15% share from a ₱2.85-billion project list.
Bernardo also confirmed that Lipana requested to be referred to DPWH officers in Bulacan 1st DEO, though he has no personal knowledge of whether any projects were secured.
The affidavit corroborates earlier allegations linking Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and former Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. to similar schemes, with Revilla reportedly receiving a 25-percent share.
Bernardo said these transactions were tied to lists of projects prepared by DPWH engineers and later included in the General Appropriations Act.
Bernardo emphasised that his statements are based on personal knowledge and supporting documents and expressed willingness to submit additional evidence as needed.
Senators pounced, citing Commission on Audit probes into officials like COA Commissioner Mario Lipana, whose wife allegedly held contracts.
The session, watched live on Senate feeds and major networks, sparked outrage online, with #KickbackKarma trending.
Critics decried the erosion of trust in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s "Bagong Pilipinas" agenda, with flood deaths in recent typhoons — linked to shoddy infrastructure — fresh in memory.
Lacson vowed deeper probes, including unsealing evidence against Sens. Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva from earlier hints.
With billions in infrastructure budgets at stake, this scandal could topple careers and reshape governance. For Filipinos battered by floods and forgotten by floods of funds, justice can't come soon enough.
As the gavel fell, the air is filled with calls for accountability, or collective peril in the southeast Asian country.
