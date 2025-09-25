Philippine Senators in kickbacks scandal: Escudero, Binay, Revilla named; top auditor, education official called out in flood control scam

₱125 million to ex-Sen. Bong Revilla: Bernardo claimed he personally handed over ₱125 million in 2024 at Revilla's Cavite residence. The payout stemmed from a 25% "commitment" on a list of DPWH projects Revilla allegedly approved. "He reviewed the list and greenlit the share," Bernardo said, contradicting Revilla's earlier denials of involvement.

Former Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero's alleged ₱160 million cut: In a stunning accusation, Bernardo implicated Escudero in receiving 20% of an ₱800 million budget insertion — roughly ₱160 million — delivered via aide Meynard Ngu. Escudero, attending virtually, dismissed the claims as "fabricated," vowing legal action. The insertion tied to flood mitigation in Sorsogon, his bailiwick.

Ex-Senator Nancy Binay and Rep. Zaldy Co implicated: The affidavit extended to Binay, alleging kickbacks from Makati-area projects, and Ako Bicol Rep. Co, linked to ₱355 million in 2025 GAA insertions and ₱600 million in 2023. Co's share reportedly funneled through party-list channels, echoing the PDAF scam's playbook. Bernardo also claimed he also delivered ₱37 million intended for Binay.

Kickback percentages disputed: Tensions peaked when Sen. JV Ejercito quipped "Debit, credit, kupit!" as figures clashed. Whistleblower engineers Henry Alcantara and Brice Ericson Hernandez insisted on 25% commissions baked into costs via low-grade cement and overpricing. Bernardo countered with 15%, but all agreed: substandard builds endangered lives, with schools and hospitals at risk of collapse in quakes.