5 choppers + private jets: Inside Philippine Congressman Zaldy Co’s sky-high empire

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon presented some of the "air assets” linked to Ako Bicol Representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co (inset) on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier said that based on his "disturbing assessment", the bulk of flood control projects went to a few contractors, including Sunwest, controlled by Co’s family, and St. Timothy Construction, controlled by the Discaya couple. Sunwest, ranked 8th on Marcos’ list, is a business conglomerate based in Albay co-founded by Co. Sunwest has bagged P38 billion worth of government projects from 2016 to 2024. X | newswatchplusph