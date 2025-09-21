Philippines: Anti-plunder protests hit major cities, roasted 'crocodile cake' takes centrestage

In Davao City, political bailiwick of the Dutertes, protesters called for people involved in billion-dollar kickbacks to be penalised. In a symbolic gesture, a giant cake made in the shape of a crocodile, icon of corruption here and a "lechon buwaya" (roasted croc), took the centrestage during protests held at Rizal Park, Davao City during a "Prayer Rally" on Sunday, September 21.