Philippines: Anti-plunder protests hit major cities, roasted 'crocodile cake' takes centrestage

4,300 cops deployed to manage mass actions, indicating a heightened security response
Manila: Anger is palpable on Philippine streets.
Amid unprecedented and swelling public fury over the reported plunder of taxpayers' money, crowds surged through multiple cities, clutching hand-painted placards and breaking into defiant renditions of Lupang Hinirang, the national anthem on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Over 4,300 police personnel are deployed nationally to manage mass actions, joined by Filipino entertainers, indicating a heightened security response.
The protests were mostly peaceful, except for a skirmish between a small group of stone-throwing protesters, apparently punks, and anti-riot police near the presidential palace.
Authorities and observers noted that those rioting on Ayala Bridge were not affiliated with the groups leading the "Baha sa Luneta" rally or "Trillion Peso March."
The Sunday protests took place in multiple cities in what organisers dubbed as “picnics”, amid a snowballing anti-corruption movement tied to mismanaged flood-control funds and the 53rd anniversary of the 1972 Martial Law declaration.
The protests, supported by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., are concentrated in key cities, with people demanding the return of misappropriated funds.
A group of protesters set fire to a truck as they tried to break through a police barricade on a road leading to a presidential palace.
Some protesters were seen throwing rocks at cops in anti-riot gear, who held their ground despite extreme provocation.
In another area, protesters managed to break through the security ranks manned by Coast Guard personnel and continued their street protests.
As of 5 PM Manila time on Sunday, September 21, 2025, these are the latest updates on protests across the Philippines as per local media reports:
Ayala bridge incident:
Protests escalated today with demonstrators burning a ten-wheeler truck and throwing rocks at Ayala Bridge.
The protesters, some waving flags and others wearing masks, are demanding accountability for alleged corruption involving government officials, , as reported by Manila Bulletin
The scene included significant smoke and a crowd taking photos, indicating a volatile situation. This aligns with broader calls for action against corruption in flood-control projects, as noted in recent Senate and House hearings.
The momentum from earlier protests suggests continued activity today, likely reinforced by the national movement's anniversary focus.
Rizal Park and Mendiola
Additional protests are reported in these iconic locations, with thousands gathering to voice outrage over the political scandal. The movement has spread beyond peaceful rallies, with some instances of violence, reflecting the intensity of public sentiment, as per Asia Media Centre.
Baguio
Malcolm Square Rally: Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong joined a protest rally on September 7 at Malcolm Square, calling for transparency and accountability amid allegations of 40% kickbacks in flood-control funds, based on Reddit r/Philippines updates.
Davao
In Davao City, political bailiwick of the Dutertes, protesters called for people involved in billion-dollar kickbacks to be penalised. In a symbolic gesture, a giant cake made in the shape of a crocodile, icon of corruption here and a "lechon buwaya" (roasted croc), took the centrestage during protests held at Rizal Park, Davao City during a "Prayer Rally" on Sunday, September 21.
Bulacan
Flood-prone area protests: Bulacan, a province north of Manila heavily affected by flooding due to substandard projects, is seeing ongoing demonstrations.
Protesters were seen wading through a flooded street in Hagonoy town of Bulacan province. The dismissal of three Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials for misconduct on September 15 has fuelled local anger.
Cebu
Anti-corruption campaigns, cause-oriented groups and students staged a peaceful protest at the Fuente Osmeña Circle, Cebu City on Sunday afternoon, September 21.
The protest participants the nationwide rallies against corruption, neglect educational neglect and called for greater transparency in government projects.
Bicol
Emerging protests: At the end of week-long religious celebration in Bicol region, honouring the miraculous image of the Virgin of Peñafrancia, known affectionately as "Ina", and one of Asia's largest Marian events, smaller-scale protests were staged today, inspired by the Manila unrest.
Bicol is the home region of Rep. Zaldy Co of AKO Bicol Party List and controversial head of the House Appropriations Committee seen behind the billions of dollars in overnight budget insertions.
In Sorsogon, the home province of former Senate President Francis Chiz Escudero (who reportedly represented the Senate in the overnight "bicam" insertion and recently lost his Senate presidency amid the controversy), protesters called for transparency in government-funded infrastructure projects, though less highlighted in national media.
Calls for transparency, justice
The protests coincide with the anniversary of Martial Law, amplifying demands for transparency and justice.
The Philippine president has encouraged peaceful expression of outrage, but not violence. The economic loss estimated at $2 billion (Php118.5 billion) from 2023-2025 due to corruption continues to drive public anger across these regions.
The unrest mirrors regional trends, with violent protests in Jakarta over MP perks suggesting a broader Southeast Asian discontent.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox