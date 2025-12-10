GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines
UPDATE

Zaldy Co in Portugal? Passport of fugitive Filipino ex-congressman cancelled

Manila has no extradition treaty with Lisbon, Marcos cancels Co's Passport in crackdown

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, the former Ako Bicol party-list congressman, vanished after he left the Philippines in August 2025 for the US, citing medical treatment. US records show he departed New York on September 13, with unconfirmed sightings in several countries, including Spain and Portugal.
Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, the former Ako Bicol party-list congressman, vanished after he left the Philippines in August 2025 for the US, citing medical treatment. US records show he departed New York on September 13, with unconfirmed sightings in several countries, including Spain and Portugal.
X | @barurot_news

Manila: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on December 10, 2025 that the passport of fugitive former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co — resigned House appropriations chair — has been cancelled.

The president has then ordered government agencies and embassies to secure his immediate return amid the on-going multi-billion flood control scam probe, as per the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

Co, founder of Sunwest Corp. implicated in substandard projects, fled mid-2025 citing medical leave but faces kickback allegations delivered to his Pasig residence.

Simultaneously, contractor Sarah Discaya remains in NBI custody over a separate "ghost" project in Davao Occidental, with Marcos vowing swift warrants.

Marcos emphasised accountability, directing the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to work with counterparts overseas to bring Co home.

Co's evasion — post-resignation — intensifies calls for plunder charges, as whistleblowers detail billions in graft.

Local media, including GMA and ABS-CBN, confirmed the passport move, signalling Marcos's anti-corruption momentum ahead of Christmas filings.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov speak to reporters after their meeting in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025.

Ukraine talks in Florida: Not just about 'peace deals'

2m read
South Africa's Marco Jansen (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy during the third day of the second Test cricket match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 24, 2025.

South Africa close on historic Test series win

2m read
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy (L) celebrates with teammate Marco Jansen after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025.

Muthusamy, Jansen put South Africa on top in 2nd Test

2m read
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth departs the U.S. Capitol following a closed-door briefing with lawmakers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on November 5, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Trump administration continues to carry out military strikes against boats in international waters, and President Trump has recently suggested that military action against Venezuela and Nigeria is a possibility.

Russia slams 'unacceptable' US strikes on 'drug boats'

1m read