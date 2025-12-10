Zaldy Co in Portugal? Passport of fugitive Filipino ex-congressman cancelled

Manila has no extradition treaty with Lisbon, Marcos cancels Co's Passport in crackdown
Manila: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on December 10, 2025 that the passport of fugitive former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co — resigned House appropriations chair — has been cancelled.
The president has then ordered government agencies and embassies to secure his immediate return amid the on-going multi-billion flood control scam probe, as per the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).
Co, founder of Sunwest Corp. implicated in substandard projects, fled mid-2025 citing medical leave but faces kickback allegations delivered to his Pasig residence.
Simultaneously, contractor Sarah Discaya remains in NBI custody over a separate "ghost" project in Davao Occidental, with Marcos vowing swift warrants.
Marcos emphasised accountability, directing the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to work with counterparts overseas to bring Co home.
Co's evasion — post-resignation — intensifies calls for plunder charges, as whistleblowers detail billions in graft.
Local media, including GMA and ABS-CBN, confirmed the passport move, signalling Marcos's anti-corruption momentum ahead of Christmas filings.
