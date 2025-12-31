GOLD/FOREX
He ate 1,090+ eggs in 365 days: What happened next

Low-carb kingpin Marco Reyes, based in Manila, says ditching carbs transformed his health

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Eggs are nutrient-dense, combining high-quality protein and healthy fats that increase satiety and stabilise blood sugar. Studies show egg-based breakfasts improve insulin response, reduce hunger and support low-carb diets, making them a nutritious alternative to high-carbohydrate meals.
Shutterstock

Manila: In a viral post that’s got the low-carb community buzzing, Marco Reyes — the chemical-engineer-turned-keto-kingpin — links his health revolution to the nation’s hottest health drama, amid reports of a spike in heart attacks during the Christmas holidays. 

Marco isn’t just any fitness guru; he’s a registered chemical engineer (RChE), Managing Director of HanCole Industries, and Chairman of the United Coconut Association of the Philippines (UCAP). 

Holiday heartbreak

The Philippines saw a 5% spike in strokes, heart attacks during the 2025 Christmas rush and the Department of Health (DOH) has sounded an alarm.

The festive cheer turned grim this holiday season for many: From December 21 to 31, 2025 (up to 4:59 a.m.), the country’s health agency logged 288 emergency cases of the following:

  • acute stroke

  • acute coronary syndrome

  • bronchial asthma

The spike was recorded across 10 "pilot sites" nationwide monitored by the DOH.

This represents a sneaky 5% jump from 2024's merry metrics. Tragically, five lives were lost: three to strokes, two to heart issues. 

Breakdown: 180 stroke victims (53 in the 60-69 danger zone), 77 coronary crises (28 also 60-69), and 31 asthma attacks.

Who is Marco Reyes? The backstory

Reyes' real fame: Pioneering low-carb living in the Filipino scene. 

Through his research-based “deep dives” (explainers) on the biochemistry of cholesterol and glucose to his 79,000+ followers and Facebook, Reyes preaches “Proper Human Diet” (PHD) — ditching “unli-rice” bombs for fatty meats, eggs, and coconut oil magic. 

He has also appeared on livestreams hosted by Dr. Iris Radev (108,000 followers), keynoted the National Low Carb Day (NLCD 2024), starred in YouTube deep dives like "PAANO AKO Naging LOW CARB!", and rallied at Keto Con PH. 

From trans-fat ban talks to webinars, Marco's “citizen scientist” vibe has transformed thousands, proving the science surrounding carbs for weight loss and vitality. 

Why it works

Marco Reyes, in a recent post, stated: “2025 is almost over! I was just reflecting on our low-carb lifestyle this year.

🔹 I ate 36 trays of eggs total — that’s about 3 trays per month.
🔹 Did I eat a single grain of rice? None.
🔹 Bread, cake, pizza, noodles, kakanin? Zero.
🔹 Sugary sodas or fruit juices? Not a drop.

“Back when I ate high-carb, even breakfast meant two cups of fried rice. For 7 years on low carb, cravings for carbs have disappeared

“It’s not that I feel hungry — people on high-carb often don’t understand this. I also avoid ‘low-carb substitutes’ like keto bread or shirataki rice.

Sometimes I’m amazed: my blood sugar and blood pressure stayed normal every day throughout 2025. My weight stayed stable within a healthy BMI range — no big swings.

Why this matters

Studies show low-carb diets lowered average blood glucose (HbA1c) and fasting glucose compared with typical diets, and also contributed to weight loss and insulin reduction over time, as per Healthline.

Because carb intake directly influences blood sugar spikes after meals, eating protein- and fat-based foods like eggs (low glycaemic index) supports an even glucose level, a concept backed by dietitian-focused research.

While long-term effects vary by individual and require balanced nutrition, many clinical trials find that reduced carbs can help manage blood sugar and insulin levels, especially for people with or at risk of diabetes.

Bottom line

Reyes’ account reflects lifestyle changes that align with global research showing that thoughtfully reducing carbohydrates — without processed substitutes — may improve metabolic health for some people over time.

Just remember, individual results vary and any major diet shift should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

(Note: Stay Safe, Not Sorry. This piece shares key health insights for awareness only — think of it as a friendly nudge, not a doctor's note. For personalized medical advice, symptoms check, or peace of mind, chat with your physician. Your heart (and holidays) will thank you).

